One South African lady and boy mom moved the internet after posting a sweet picture of her gogo and her son

The snap was a representation of the pair’s 100-year age gap, which many people expressed they longed for

Social media users shared lovely messages for the new mom to read in a thread of 204 comments

A young South African boy mom made Mzansi emotional after posting a sweet family photo on TikTok.

A new mom showed off her cute baby on social media.

Source: TikTok

She chose the capture a sweet moment between her Gogo and her new son to show the drastic age gap.

Lady shares Gogo’s 100-year gap

A new South African mom could not stop showing off her cute son on TikTok. The hun started by posting beautiful photos with her huge baby bump and then organised lovely professional photoshoots for her child.

The little man is plastered all over her mommy’s TikTok page, but there’s one picture that stole many hearts. The mom posted a snap she took of her elderly Gogo and son to show off their 100-year gap.

The picture was more than just a family picture to some social media users who longed for such a strong bond with their grandparents, who had passed on. The Gogo sat next to her great-grandson on the couch when the stolen picture was taken.

The young mom captured her now-viral post:

“This is what the 100-year age gap looks like.”

The woman also clarified in the comments that although she considers the elderly lady as her family, she is not her biological grandmother:

“Granny here is not my biological grandmother. How I wish she were mine.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi moved by family photo

Social media users were moved by the sweet moment and expressed themselves in a thread of 204 comments:

One lady shared a 100-year age difference between her son and Gogo.

Source: TikTok

@Thato Thatogatsi Moh told her story:

“My granny died two days after I told her about my pregnancy. My son looks like her.”

@user22222222 pointed out:

“They both are babies now.”

@SamMogurl was moved:

“The way he is looking at Gogo.”

@Katleho_B commented:

“This will be me and my grandchildren because I never had this.”

@MaineLehoana said:

“Even the young man is looking at Nkgono like wow, I'm sitting with history here.”

@T-Lady👑 explained:

“My great-grandmother is turning 107 next month, and we count it as the number one blessing, even though she tells us that she is tired and misses her late husband.”

@Lebogang commented:

“My great-grandmother passed on three months after I gave birth. She said, I'm going now, you won't be alone in this world. The person I've been waiting for is here, finally. My daughter is the 5th generation to her,”

@Sinoyolo_Mbilini said:

“Blessed beyond measure.”

