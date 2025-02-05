A funny South African boy has been trending on TikTok for his hilarious shade directed at his mother

The young man recently cross-questioned his mom about their family tree and doubted some of the information he got from her

Social media users were floored by the boy’s silly behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments

A Xhosa boy has been making Mzansi laugh with how he’s been consistently throwing shade at his mom.

A Xhosa boy floored SA with his curiosity. Image: @zuluboy129

Some of his comments are too big for his age which makes his videos incredibly funny to South Africans tuning in.

SA floored by boy questioning family tree in viral TikTok video

Move over Trevor Noah, a new South African comedian is on the rise. One Xhosa boy made his mark on Mzansi’s heart with his hilarious TikTok videos.

The young man consistently throws major shade at his mother that had social media users weak from laughter. In a recent clip, the boy questioned why his mother referred to his gogo as “mama”.

No matter how many times his mom explained that the boy’s granny gave birth to her, the chap did not buy it. Things got even worse when the mother brought up the topic of gogo having more kids besides her.

The young man dismissed the conversation and highlighted that his gogo belonged to him, and him alone.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to boy questioning family tree in viral video

Social media users were floored by the silly conversation and shared their thoughts in the comments:

A Mzansi boy cross-questioned a curious Xhosa boy. Image: @zuluboy129

@nokubonga.cele__said:

“He really believes you don’t fit into this family.”

@Maphindy wrote:

“This boy believes in his grandmother more than he believes in himself.”

@Tumii commented:

“He sold me a house back in 2005, really nice guy.”

@MxhosakaziM shared:

“This child warms my heart.”

