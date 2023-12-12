All about Jalen Hurts' sister, Kynnedy Hurts, and brother Averion Hurts

Does Jalen Hurts have siblings? Jalen Hurts is a professional American football quarterback who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL). Hurts is known for his dual-threat abilities as a quarterback, showcasing both passing and rushing skills. Following his impressive career, fans have been curious about his family. Here is everything about Jalen Hurts' sister and brother.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with his brother, sister, and mother before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Photo by Ken Murray

Source: Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 Draft, and he has gone on to be the team's heart. In his first season, Jalen started in only four games, but his appearance proved that he would one day be a force to contend with. Besides his thriving career, who is Jalen Hurts related to?

Jalen Hurts' profile summary and bio

Full name Jalen Alexander Hurts Gender Male Date of birth August 7, 1998 Age 25 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight 223 lbs (101 kgs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black College University of Oklahoma Parents Averion Hurts Sr. and Pamela Hurts Siblings Kynnedy Hurts and Averion Hurts Jr. Profession American football player Team Philadelphia Eagles Position Quarterback Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $20 Million

Who is Jalen Hurts' sister?

Jalen has a younger sister named Kynnedy Hurts, who was born on November 24, 2004. She is the only daughter and is the youngest in a family of five. Unlike her brothers, she took a different route. She played volleyball for the Lady Falcon Varsity Volleyball team at Channelview High School.

Jalen and his sister Kynnedy Hurts. She plays volleyball for the Lady Falcon Varsity Volleyball team. Photo: @JalenHurts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Jalen Hurts have a brother?

He has an older brother, Averion Hurts Jr, who was born in Houston, Texas, on August 18, 1994. He is married to Alexandrea Francis, whom they met as students at Texas Southern University, and they tied the knot on January 2, 2021. Alexandria is also an athlete and competed as part of Mississippi Valley State University's track and field team.

What does Averion Hurts Jr do?

The 5 feet 11 inches tall athlete was a star quarterback at Channelview High School and played at Texas Southern University. Averion is now a football coach at Baytown High School in Texas. He previously served as the quarterbacks coach at Summer Creek High in Humble ISD.

How old is Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts (age 25 years as of 2023) was born in Houston, Texas, on August 7, 1998. He holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion. Jalen stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch and weighs around 223 pounds.

Jalen Hurts' education

Jalen attended Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas. As a highly talented quarterback, he gained recognition for his football performance, leading his high school team to success in the state playoffs. After completing high school, Jalen enrolled at the University of Alabama to continue his education and football career.

Jalen and his older brother Averion. Jalen is known for his dual-threat abilities as a quarterback, showcasing both passing and rushing skills. Photo: @JalenHurts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Jalen Hurts' parents?

He grew up in a sports-oriented family, and his father, Averion Hurts Sr, completed his diploma at Channelview High School in 1986 and ventured into coaching. He coached Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, for four years, and in 2006, he returned to coach Channelview High School, his former school.

His mother, Pamela Hurts, holds a bachelor's degree in Arts and a master's in business administration. She serves as the Chief of the Special Services Department at Channelview, and she is also a teacher of math and physical education. Pamela also gives counselling to students.

Jalen Hurts' career

Hurts' early life and upbringing, particularly his experiences in high school, played a significant role in shaping his football career and setting the foundation for his future success at the collegiate and professional levels. Here is an overview of his career:

College career:

Jalen began his college football career at the University of Alabama, playing for the Crimson Tide. He was the starting quarterback for most of his first- and second-year student seasons (2016 and 2017).

In the 2017 season, he led Alabama to the national championship game but was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa in the second half. Hurts continued to contribute to the team, including during the 2018 season, before deciding to transfer.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Transfer to Oklahoma:

In 2019, Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his senior season. He had a highly successful season with the Oklahoma Sooners, showcasing his passing and rushing abilities. Hurts was a Heisman Trophy finalist and earned All-Big 12 honours.

NFL Draft and Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Hurts declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (53rd overall). He initially served as the backup to starting quarterback Carson Wentz during his rookie season 2020. Hurts became the starting quarterback later in the 2020 season, showcasing his skills and athleticism.

Philadelphia Eagles Starting Quarterback (2021):

In the 2021 NFL season, Jalen Hurts continued as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He showed improvement and gained valuable experience as the team's leader on the field.

Who is Bry Burrows?

Jalen's girlfriend during college was his classmate Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows, born on May 1, 1995. Jalen and Bry's relationship is undisclosed, and little is known about whether they are still together.

According to her LinkedIn, she earned a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Latin American Literature in 2015 and a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Political Science from the University of Alabama. She is a Financial and Sales Executive for IGF at IBM in Dallas, Texas.

What is Jalen Hurts' net worth?

According to reports, Jalen has an estimated net worth of $20 million. He also makes around $1,506,293 annually in his four-year $6 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Above is what you need to know about Jalen Hurts' sister, Kynnedy Hurts, and brother Averion Hurts. He is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL).

READ ALSO: Is Jackson Mahomes gay? Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Jackson Mahomes, an American TikToker and social media influencer. He is best known as the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, who is a star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).

Due to his viral TikTok videos and association with the celebrity, details about Jackson's personal life, including his sexuality, are subject to public scrutiny. So, is Jackson Mahomes gay?

Source: Briefly News