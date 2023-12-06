Is Jackson Mahomes gay? Everything you need to know

Jackson Mahomes is an American TikToker and social media influencer best known as Patrick Mahomes’ brother. A talented football quarterback, Patrick currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. Due to his viral TikTok videos and association with the celebrity, details about Jackson’s personal life, including his sexuality, are subject to public scrutiny. So, is Jackson Mahomes gay?

The TikTok star is often the target of online trolls and rumours, especially about his sexual orientation. This is particularly because of his voice and girly dance moves. Read on to discover fascinating details about Jackson Mahomes’ sexuality.

Jackson Mahomes’ profile summary and bio

Full name Jackson Mahomes Nickname Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 2000 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Tyler, Texas, USA Current residence Kansas City, Kansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Missouri Height in feet 6’6’’ Height in centimetres 195 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 136 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes Siblings 2 Profession TikToker, social media influencer Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

How old is Jackson Mahomes?

Jackson Mahomes (aged 23 as of 2023) was born on 15 May 2000 in Tyler, Texas, USA. His father, Pat, was a baseball player, while his mother, Randi Martin, is an event planner. Jackson grew up alongside his two siblings, Patrick and Mia Randall.

Regarding his education, the TikToker attended Whitehouse High School before proceeding to the University of Missouri. He graduated in 2022 with a Marketing degree.

Is Jackson Mahomes gay?

During his brother’s games and in his Instagram DMs, Jackson has been taunted with homophobic comments. However, in 2020, he debunked these rumours, stating that he is not gay and that he is attracted to women:

A lot of people ask me this question just because of my voice. And just Because of the way I talk. But I am not gay. I am attracted to girls. I think it is actually a really hurtful question because I am friends with a bunch of people that are gay, and it's just kind of disrespectful, in my opinion, to ever judge someone based on what they choose.

The social media personality also talked about his voice, revealing:

I do not like to do on-camera stuff. All of my stuff typically has music behind it just because I hate my voice. It is my biggest insecurity.

Legal issues

In March 2023, Jackson was accused of sexual assault after reportedly shoving a young male waiter. This incident occurred on 25 February at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. In addition, he allegedly forcibly kissed the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, in her office. She revealed:

He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying, 'What are you doing?' He proceeded to do it two more times. The last time I was pushing him off, I could see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to help because he is massive.

The surveillance footage showed the TikTok star grabbing her by the throat and kissing her forcibly. He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on 3 May 2023 and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Is Jackson Mahomes married?

The celebrity sibling is not yet married. However, he prefers keeping details about his love life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Is Jackson Mahomes gay? No, he is not gay. The social media personality has denied these rumours, saying that he is straight and that he is only attracted to women.

