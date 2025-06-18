Celebrated radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to X on 18 June 2025 to call out DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after their dance video went viral

The clip, which featured the duo in cowboy-themed outfits, quickly sparked online buzz, with fans praising their style but criticising their out-of-sync moves

The video has since racked up thousands of comments and reactions across social media

Celebrated radio host Sizwe Dhlomo took to X to caution DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after their dancing video went viral on 18 June 2025.

Sizwe Dhlomo called out Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa after their dance clip went viral. Images: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Kabza and DJ Maphorisa’s dance moves

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Piano Connect shared a clip of the two, which has since gone viral. The blog captioned the now-viral video:

"DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small ‘s relationship is unmatched."

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s dance video has since set social media abuzz.

The two wore cowboy outfits, including a hat, leather jacket, and shirt.

However, they complemented their look with white jeans and some white sneakers.

Despite looking fresh and clean, the two failed to impress with their dance moves.

They were not in sync, and fans quickly noted it with Sizwe Dhlomo calling out the two as he reacted to the now-viral clip.

Reacting to Piano Connect’s X post, Sizwe Dhlomo posted:

"lol! Come to me, gents, let’s do this the right way @DjMaphorisa @KabzaDeSmall_."

Against Sizwe Dhlomo’s comment, fans quickly flooded online with their two cents.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s comment: Was it about their outfits or dance moves?

However, many were confused about whether the radio host referred to their failed dance moves or the day's outfit.

Commenting on Sizwe Dhlomo's comment, @Nthaby2020 asked if the radio host was referring to the dance moves of their outfits. The user asked:

"For the attire or the moves?"

@Bongani21101552 commented:

"Lend them your horses."

@Mzala1684 posted:

"For fashion advice kuwe."

In recent years, Sizwe Dhlomo has been lauded as ‘Minister of Agriculture’ thanks to his ventures in agriculture, including horse ranching.

Confirmed reports say he keeps horses at his rumoured farm and often shares updates on his social media handles.

Thanks to his passion for farming, he sometimes dresses up like a farmer wearing a cowboy hat, jacket, and boots.

This alone convinced many that he might have been reacting to their outfit for the day rather than their butchered dance moves.

This is not Sizwe Dhlomo's first comment on Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small make headlines

After all, this is not the first time DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have topped trends.

Last year, the two hogged headlines with their rumoured fallout.

At the time, the two deleted most of their photos together on their social media feeds, fuelling the rumours.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa were spotted with DJ Black Coffee. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The two went on to take bookings separately through their record labels, leaving many wondering if the duo had split.

However, the two have managed to downplay the alleged reports with Kabza De Small noting that he is in good standing with DJ Maphorisa.

Their recent video together seems to have set the record straight about their alleged fallout.

Kabza De Small teases new music amid fallout rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small teased new music amid fallout rumours with DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small hogged headlines when he teased a project in the making, which is set to drop on 29 August 2025.

