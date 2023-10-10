What does Emily Beth Stern, Howard Stern's daughter do for a living?

Emily Beth Stern is an American aspiring actress, singer and artist popularly known for being the eldest daughter of American broadcaster and media personality Howard Stern. She has appeared in several on-stage productions but has since bid theatre performance farewell following being asked to appear on stage inappropriately.

Her sole focus is making music, writing plays and growing in her religion. Emily is currently studying to become a rabbi through the Aleph Ordination Program. Is Emily married or dating anyone? Find out here.

Emily's profile summary and bio

Full name Emily Beth Stern Gender Female Date of birth 7 May 1983 Age 40 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Long Island, New York, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet Weight in kilograms 47 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Singer, writer, artist Net worth Approximately $500,00

How old is Emily Stern?

Emily Beth Stern (aged 40 years as of 2023) was born on 7 May 1983 in Long Island, New York, to her parents, Howard Stern and Alison Berns.

She was raised alongside her two younger siblings, Ashley Jade Stern and Debra Jennifer Stern, with whom she shares a strong bond.

Emily Beth Stern's height

Howard Stern's daughter has taken after him with her height. While her father is 6 feet 5 inches, Emily is 6 feet and weighs approximately 47 kg. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

How many kids does Howard Stern have?

The media personality and former America's Got Talent judge has three kids from his first marriage with Alison Berns. Howard was married to Alison from 1978 to 2001.

What does Howard Stern's daughter do?

She is an actress, a singer and a playwright. Emily Beth Stern's career in the entertainment industry was heavily influenced by her parents, who have built names for themselves in Hollywood's showbiz industry.

Emily Beth Stern's education

She graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a bachelor's degree in theatre performance.

After graduating, she found landing a job difficult, so she turned to music. Emily is currently studying to become a rabbi at the Aleph Ordination Program.

Is Howard Stern's daughter married?

Emily has not tied the knot with any man, and sources report that it is unknown if she is seeing anyone. Her father has been strict regarding her personal life since she was young, which is reportedly one of the reasons she has not been in the dating scene.

However, his youngest daughter, Ashley, tied the knot with Adam Weinstein on 24 June 2023 in a ceremony attended by close friends and family at three locations in New York City.

Does Emily Beth Stern have siblings?

Emily has two sisters, Deborah Jennifer and Ashely Jade, who are in the social services industry. Deborah and Ashley are the only ones in the Stern family who do not like a life of fame and are not on social media.

Emily Beth Stern's journey to success was not easy, and even though she could not be an infamous actress like her mother, she found her true passion in the arts and music.

