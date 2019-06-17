VAAL online application requirements, fees, forms, courses, dates

Discover everything regarding the VAAL online application process, including fees and required documents. The online process is an easy and convenient way of applying for courses at this institution. VAAL is among the largest residential universities of technology in South Africa, and most of its programmes are taught in English.

The school was initially known as the College of Advanced Technical Education from 1966 to 1979. Its name changed to VAAL Triangle Technikon from 1979 to 2003, then VAAL University of Technology (VUT) in 2004. Before the school rolled out the online process, people would download VAAL application forms, fill them out, and submit them in person to the nearest campus.

VAAL online application process

VUT no longer accepts hand-delivered applications because it wants everyone to apply online. Since one campus cannot offer all courses, find out if the course your want is available at the campus you prefer to join before submitting your application. Here is the university of VAAL online application process for 2023/24 academic year:

Visit VUT's official website:

Click ONLINE APPLICATION .

. Tap Click here to apply under the Prospective Students section (new applicants).

under the section (new applicants). The system will move you to the Academic Application Process page.

page. Choose No (in the drop box) in front of " Do you already have a student number? "

(in the drop box) in front of " " Choose No (in the drop box) in front of " Returning to complete application: "

(in the drop box) in front of " " Choose Yes or No (in the drop box) in front of " Do you have a Qualification Specific Token? "

or (in the drop box) in front of " " Read the VAAL declaration statement.

Click I Accept to confirm you acknowledge everything stated in the policy.

to confirm you acknowledge everything stated in the policy. Tap Next to move to the Biographical details page.

page. Fill out your Biographical details and tap Next .

and tap . Follow the prompts until you compete for the application process.

Upload all the necessary documents before submitting your application.

Save your VUT login details for future use.

How much is VAAL online application?

VUT application fee is R100 (non-refundable). Make a bank deposit, postal order, or a bank guaranteed cheque to the VAAL University of Technology using these details:

Bank Name: ABSA Bank

ABSA Bank Account number: 530 861 945

530 861 945 Branch code: 632005

632005 Reference Number: your ID number

The school only allows electronic money transfers, and VUT does not charge fixed tuition fees since the course determines how much one will pay. Additional charges include fees for the laboratory, library, accommodation, etc.

International students pay everything in full upfront. Get the correct information about this school's fees, bursaries, and loans from the Student Fees Guideline posted on the VAAL fees and funding page.

VAAL late application

Apply within the applications timeline since VUT does not guarantee you a chance for late applications. They only announce late applications when courses and campuses have slots after the application timeline elapses.

International and local undergraduate applicants can also apply for on-campus residences at Vaal University. First-year students get double rooms, while post-graduate and graduate students are allocated single rooms.

In addition, you can hand-deliver the following downloadable applications forms to VUT's administrative services:

If you need to be re-admitted to a programme.

If you do not need VUT accommodation services.

If you wish to shift to another programme.

If you want to quit a programme completely.

How do I check my application status at VAAL?

You should expect a response any time after the application closing date. Meanwhile, monitor your VUT application status online using these steps:

Visit VUT's official website:

Tap CHECK APPLICATION STATUS .

. Enter your Student, Passport or ID Number.

Click Search.

Requirements for VAAL University of Technology online application in 2022

VUT expects you to meet its academic qualifications and admission requirements for the course you are interested in. Here are the qualifications for the VAAL University of Technology online application for 2023/24 academic year:

A Senior Certificate or an equivalent qualification

A Standard Grade (SG) or Higher Grade (HG) pass mark in English (It is this school's language of instruction).

For someone with an N3 qualification, you must have passed at least four subjects, with two being the official languages. One of the official languages must be English and should be at Standard Grade (SG) level.

Faculties of Applied and Computer Sciences and Engineering have SG (C) or HG (E) as the minimum requirements for Physical Science, Mathematics, and English. Other faculties prioritize these subjects: Economics, Business Economics, Clothing and Needlework, Home Economics, Mathematics, Accounting, Typing, Physical Science, Biology, and Art.

Required documents for local students

A certified copy of your South African ID (citizen) or passport (foreigner).

A certified copy of final Grade 11 or any Grade 12 results.

Proof of payment for the R100 application fee (non-refundable).

Conditional admission requirements

Apply for conditional admission if you are 23 years and above. If VUT approves your conditional admission request, it will only admit you to the 2nd semester/year of study and if you complete and pass the 1st year/semester modules. You need copies of these documents to apply:

A South African ID (citizen) or passport (foreigner). Educational certificates state your qualifications. Your employer's recommendation showing you have the experience and communication abilities to complete the programme you want to study.

VAAL courses

Download Vaal University of Technology prospectus for more details about its programmes. Advanced facilities and technologies at VUT's satellite campuses support modern teaching and research techniques and promote art, culture, recreation, and sports.

The minimum admissions requirements 2022 -2023 flyer will also be helpful. Available courses for VUT online application in 2022, undergraduate programmes, include:

1. Vanderbijlpark Campus

Faculty of Applied and Computer Sciences

Bachelor of Nursing

Chemistry

Biomedical

Information Technology (IT)

Biotechnology

Non-Destructive Testing

Faculty of Management Sciences

Retail Business Management

Cost and Management Accounting

Financial Information Systems

Human Resources

Marketing

Sport Management

Internal Auditing

Logistics Management

Faculty of Human Sciences

Fashion

Photography

Graphic Design

Fine Art

Hospitality Management

Public Relations

Tourism Management

Ecotourism Management

Legal Assistance

Policing

Labour Law

Safety Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education

Bachelor of Education

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Industrial Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Computer Systems

Electronic Engineering

Power Engineering

Process Control

2. Ekurhuleni Campus

Information Technology (IT)

Tourism Management

Marketing

Internal Auditing

Cost and Management Accounting

Financial Information Systems (FIS)

Cost and Management Accounting

3. Upington Campus

Agricultural Management

Internal Auditing

Cost and Management Accounting

Marketing

Tourism Marketing

Human Resources Management

4. Secunda Campus

Safety Management

Chemical Engineering

Electronic Engineering

Power Engineering

Process Instrumentation

Information Engineering

VAAL contacts

Email VUT's admission staff for more inquiries about their online application process. Include your surname, initials, and contact number, and wait for feedback within 48 hours.

You can also contact VAAL University of Technology via:

PO Box: Private Bag X021, Vanderbijlpark 1911, Andries Potgieter Blvd – South Africa

Private Bag X021, Vanderbijlpark 1911, Andries Potgieter Blvd – South Africa Telephone: +27 (0)16 950 9053/6940/7596

Are VAAL applications still open?

The school has opened applications for the 2023/24 academic year.

Are VUT Applications open for 2023?

Apply for VAAL's 2023/24 academic year by 30 September 2022.

Is VUT still open for late applications in 2022?

Since the application deadline for 2023/24 is 30 September 2022, you still have enough time to apply. VAAL late application announcements are made only if the school slots remain after the application deadline.

The VAAL online application process increased the number of applications the school receives and improved its admission services. The school no longer allows applicants to hand-deliver application forms at their administrative offices. Everyone must apply online.

