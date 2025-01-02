Nuri Sushi’s menu and latest prices: Quick 2025 guide

Are you searching for a South African joint where you can satisfy that sushi craving? Look no further; Nuri Sushi’s menu will have you spoilt for choice! From their signature prawn tempura rolls to affordable seafood combos and mouth-watering salads and desserts, the restaurant has something for everyone.

Nuri Sushi is a South African restaurant chain widely recognised for its tasty sushi menu. With several branches across Cape Town, you can either order and have your food delivered to your doorstep or visit their physical location for a piece of magic. But be warned, the delicacies might have you going back for more!

Nuri Sushi’s menu and prices

The Cape Town restaurant boasts an average rating of 3.5/5 on Tripadvisor based on 24 reviews. One satisfied customer left a five-star, stating:

Nuri has the best sushi in Sea Point. They have excellent customer service, consistent quality, and the food always comes on time.

What dishes should new patrons look forward to in 2025? Explore Nuri Sushi’s menu and latest prices per their official website.

Crunches

This selection is perfect for your next lunch date. The cherry on top is that the prices might not dent your bank account.

Item Price Veg crunch (5 psc) R30 Crabstick crunch (5 psc) R35 Tuna Crunch cheese (5 psc) R45 Crunch burger spicy prawn R45 Salmon crunch (5 psc) R45 Smoked salmon crunch (5 psc) R45 Prawn crunch (5 psc) R45 Crunch burger salmon R50

Gap fillers

The gap fillers corner encompasses dishes crafted using fresh ingredients and your beloved recipes for an out-of-this-world dining experience.

Item Price Veg spring rolls (3 psc) R25 Asian fries R25 Crab & cheese spring rolls (3 psc) R30 Crab & cheese spring rolls (3 psc) R30 Edamame beans R35 Tofu miso soup R35 Tempura calamari R35 Tempura prawns (3 psc) R40 Dim sum (3 psc) R40 Fried prawn nuggets R50 Prawn pops R50 Rock shrimp tempura (5 psc) R50

Gourmet sushi

Here are the prices for the mouth-watering meals on the gourmet sushi menu for an online or physical order.

Item Price Nuri stack (4 psc) R35 Spicy calamari tempura roll (4 psc) R35 Firecracker (4 psc) R35 Spicy prawn tempura roll (4 psc) R45 Veg rainbow reloaded (5 psc) R45 Hot or not R45 Hot Philadelphia roll (4 psc) R45 Ika roll (4 psc) R45 Salmon bamboo roll (4 psc) R50 DBL prawn rolls (4 psc) R50 Rainbow reloaded roll (5 psc) R50 Samurai roll (4 psc) R50 Dragon grenade roll (5 psc) R55 Rock shrimp roll (4 psc) R55 Salmon roses reloaded (4 psc) R70 Volcano (6 psc) R80

Nuri Sushi combos

If you are a food enthusiast who is not afraid to try new recipes, the Nuri combos are perfect for your next escapade.

Item Price Yin Yang (9 psc) R70 The Grenade R70 The California (12 psc) R90 The Crunch (13 psc) R90 The R&R (9 psc) R90 Old School (10 psc) R90 Crunch mix (15 psc) R120 Blonde Ambition (11 psc) R130 The Gibbs 6x6 (12 psc) R140

Sushi classic

For as low as R30, sushi and sashimi lovers can enjoy the hearty delicacies on this menu.

Item Price Bean cured pocket (2 psc) R30 Maki (6 psc) R30 California (4 psc) R30 Handroll (1 psc) R35 Fashion sandwich (4 psc) R35 Nigiri (2 psc) R35 Sashimi (4 psc) R50 Roses R55

Rice free

Nuri Sushi’s pocket-friendly menu guarantees satisfaction for all palates in Cape Town. Here are the items in the rice-free section:

Item Price New style sashimi (4 psc) R60 Sashimi seaweed rolls rice-free (5 psc) R80 Salmon & Tuna cucumber rice-free rolls (5 psc) R80

Platters

Suggest these Nuri platters for your annual company meeting or a family get-together. The offers are as tantalising as the meals!

Item Price Sanei’s veg plate (18 psc) R100 Tuna value platter (18 psc) R150 Crunch munch platter (24 psc) R150 Salmon value platter (18 psc) R180 Botha platter (22 psc) R180 Nuri platter (23 psc) R200 Rice-free platter (20 psc) R220 Salmon deluxe platter (23 psc) R240 G&M platter (36 psc) R270 Chef’s platter R450 Corporate platter (150 psc) R1,000

Poke bowls & salads

The Nuri salads are a healthy yet flavourful option to start or complement your meal.

Item Price Crab salad R45 Dr Cara’s R79 Prawn poke bowl R80 Sashimi salad R100 Seared tuna salad R100 Tuna poke bowl R109 Salmon salad R109 Salmon poke bowl R109

Desserts

The South African eatery has several budget-friendly dessert options to climax your Nuri Sushi experience.

Item Price Nutella spring rolls (3 psc) R20 Nutella & Banana spring rolls (3 psc) R25 Lindt chocolate balls R40

Seafood

The seafood menu has got you covered if you want to explore meals such as prawns, crumbled fillets or fish fingers.

Item Price Hake nuggets & chips R55 Hake R60 Hake & prawn combo R110 Queen prawns grilled R120

Drinks

Now that you have explored the meal options, here are the available drinks at Nuri Sushi.

Item Price Sparkling water R15 Still water R15 Twist Granadilla R15 Sprite R15 Sprite Zero R15 Fanta orange R15 Fanta grape R15 Dry lemon R15 Stoney R15 Coca Cola R15 Coke Zero R15 Cream soda R15 Just Juice strawberry R18 Just Juice peach R18 Just Juice breakfast blend R18 Just Juice mango orange R18 Just Juice pear litchi R18 Ice tea red fruit R18 Ice tea lemon R18 Ice tea peach R18 Grapetiser red R18 Appletiser R18 Tisers R18

FAQs

With over a decade in the game, Nuri Sushi has been at the forefront of providing customers with delicious seafood. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:

According to Nuri Sushi’s Instagram page, you can reach them at +27 (0)87 813 0044. For feedback or complaints, email admin@nuri.co.za. Check out the restaurant’s social media profiles for daily or weekly offers.

Where is Nuri located?

The restaurant has seven main branches in Cape Town. They are:

Branch Address Contact number CBD outlet 8 Parliament St, CBD, Cape Town, South Africa 0729769880 Sea Point 98 Regent Rd, Cape Town, South Africa 0814472696 Claremont 20 Dreyer St, Cape Town, South Africa 0711778469 Maitland 33 Hely St, Cape Town, South Africa 0787855276 Ottery Shop L27, Ottery Centre New Ottery Road, Ottery, 7800, Cape Town, South Africa 0825864019 Michells Plain Shop 183, Promenade Shopping Centre, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, South Africa 0722259007 Nuri Sushi N1 City Value Mall, N 1 City, Solly Smiedt St, Goodwood, Western Cape, 7460 0724025101

What time does Nuri Sushi close?

Although the hotel has constant opening hours, its closing time depends on the day of the week. Below is a summary of Nuri’s trading schedule:

Sunday to Tuesday: 12 pm to 9 pm

12 pm to 9 pm Wednesday to Saturday: 12 pm to 10 pm

Who owns Nuri Sushi in South Africa?

Adam Bartal is the owner of Nuri Sushi in Cape Town, South Africa. You can reach him via adam@nuri.co.za.

Nuri Sushi’s menu and prices consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. The restaurant strives to prove that you do not have to break the bank for great sushi.

