Nuri Sushi’s menu and latest prices: Quick 2025 guide
Are you searching for a South African joint where you can satisfy that sushi craving? Look no further; Nuri Sushi’s menu will have you spoilt for choice! From their signature prawn tempura rolls to affordable seafood combos and mouth-watering salads and desserts, the restaurant has something for everyone.
Nuri Sushi is a South African restaurant chain widely recognised for its tasty sushi menu. With several branches across Cape Town, you can either order and have your food delivered to your doorstep or visit their physical location for a piece of magic. But be warned, the delicacies might have you going back for more!
Nuri Sushi’s menu and prices
The Cape Town restaurant boasts an average rating of 3.5/5 on Tripadvisor based on 24 reviews. One satisfied customer left a five-star, stating:
Nuri has the best sushi in Sea Point. They have excellent customer service, consistent quality, and the food always comes on time.
What dishes should new patrons look forward to in 2025? Explore Nuri Sushi’s menu and latest prices per their official website.
Crunches
This selection is perfect for your next lunch date. The cherry on top is that the prices might not dent your bank account.
|Item
|Price
|Veg crunch (5 psc)
|R30
|Crabstick crunch (5 psc)
|R35
|Tuna Crunch cheese (5 psc)
|R45
|Crunch burger spicy prawn
|R45
|Salmon crunch (5 psc)
|R45
|Smoked salmon crunch (5 psc)
|R45
|Prawn crunch (5 psc)
|R45
|Crunch burger salmon
|R50
Gap fillers
The gap fillers corner encompasses dishes crafted using fresh ingredients and your beloved recipes for an out-of-this-world dining experience.
|Item
|Price
|Veg spring rolls (3 psc)
|R25
|Asian fries
|R25
|Crab & cheese spring rolls (3 psc)
|R30
|Edamame beans
|R35
|Tofu miso soup
|R35
|Tempura calamari
|R35
|Tempura prawns (3 psc)
|R40
|Dim sum (3 psc)
|R40
|Fried prawn nuggets
|R50
|Prawn pops
|R50
|Rock shrimp tempura (5 psc)
|R50
Gourmet sushi
Here are the prices for the mouth-watering meals on the gourmet sushi menu for an online or physical order.
|Item
|Price
|Nuri stack (4 psc)
|R35
|Spicy calamari tempura roll (4 psc)
|R35
|Firecracker (4 psc)
|R35
|Spicy prawn tempura roll (4 psc)
|R45
|Veg rainbow reloaded (5 psc)
|R45
|Hot or not
|R45
|Hot Philadelphia roll (4 psc)
|R45
|Ika roll (4 psc)
|R45
|Salmon bamboo roll (4 psc)
|R50
|DBL prawn rolls (4 psc)
|R50
|Rainbow reloaded roll (5 psc)
|R50
|Samurai roll (4 psc)
|R50
|Dragon grenade roll (5 psc)
|R55
|Rock shrimp roll (4 psc)
|R55
|Salmon roses reloaded (4 psc)
|R70
|Volcano (6 psc)
|R80
Nuri Sushi combos
If you are a food enthusiast who is not afraid to try new recipes, the Nuri combos are perfect for your next escapade.
|Item
|Price
|Yin Yang (9 psc)
|R70
|The Grenade
|R70
|The California (12 psc)
|R90
|The Crunch (13 psc)
|R90
|The R&R (9 psc)
|R90
|Old School (10 psc)
|R90
|Crunch mix (15 psc)
|R120
|Blonde Ambition (11 psc)
|R130
|The Gibbs 6x6 (12 psc)
|R140
Sushi classic
For as low as R30, sushi and sashimi lovers can enjoy the hearty delicacies on this menu.
|Item
|Price
|Bean cured pocket (2 psc)
|R30
|Maki (6 psc)
|R30
|California (4 psc)
|R30
|Handroll (1 psc)
|R35
|Fashion sandwich (4 psc)
|R35
|Nigiri (2 psc)
|R35
|Sashimi (4 psc)
|R50
|Roses
|R55
Rice free
Nuri Sushi’s pocket-friendly menu guarantees satisfaction for all palates in Cape Town. Here are the items in the rice-free section:
|Item
|Price
|New style sashimi (4 psc)
|R60
|Sashimi seaweed rolls rice-free (5 psc)
|R80
|Salmon & Tuna cucumber rice-free rolls (5 psc)
|R80
Platters
Suggest these Nuri platters for your annual company meeting or a family get-together. The offers are as tantalising as the meals!
|Item
|Price
|Sanei’s veg plate (18 psc)
|R100
|Tuna value platter (18 psc)
|R150
|Crunch munch platter (24 psc)
|R150
|Salmon value platter (18 psc)
|R180
|Botha platter (22 psc)
|R180
|Nuri platter (23 psc)
|R200
|Rice-free platter (20 psc)
|R220
|Salmon deluxe platter (23 psc)
|R240
|G&M platter (36 psc)
|R270
|Chef’s platter
|R450
|Corporate platter (150 psc)
|R1,000
Poke bowls & salads
The Nuri salads are a healthy yet flavourful option to start or complement your meal.
|Item
|Price
|Crab salad
|R45
|Dr Cara’s
|R79
|Prawn poke bowl
|R80
|Sashimi salad
|R100
|Seared tuna salad
|R100
|Tuna poke bowl
|R109
|Salmon salad
|R109
|Salmon poke bowl
|R109
Desserts
The South African eatery has several budget-friendly dessert options to climax your Nuri Sushi experience.
|Item
|Price
|Nutella spring rolls (3 psc)
|R20
|Nutella & Banana spring rolls (3 psc)
|R25
|Lindt chocolate balls
|R40
Seafood
The seafood menu has got you covered if you want to explore meals such as prawns, crumbled fillets or fish fingers.
|Item
|Price
|Hake nuggets & chips
|R55
|Hake
|R60
|Hake & prawn combo
|R110
|Queen prawns grilled
|R120
Drinks
Now that you have explored the meal options, here are the available drinks at Nuri Sushi.
|Item
|Price
|Sparkling water
|R15
|Still water
|R15
|Twist Granadilla
|R15
|Sprite
|R15
|Sprite Zero
|R15
|Fanta orange
|R15
|Fanta grape
|R15
|Dry lemon
|R15
|Stoney
|R15
|Coca Cola
|R15
|Coke Zero
|R15
|Cream soda
|R15
|Just Juice strawberry
|R18
|Just Juice peach
|R18
|Just Juice breakfast blend
|R18
|Just Juice mango orange
|R18
|Just Juice pear litchi
|R18
|Ice tea red fruit
|R18
|Ice tea lemon
|R18
|Ice tea peach
|R18
|Grapetiser red
|R18
|Appletiser
|R18
|Tisers
|R18
FAQs
With over a decade in the game, Nuri Sushi has been at the forefront of providing customers with delicious seafood. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:
What is the Nuri Sushi contact number?
According to Nuri Sushi’s Instagram page, you can reach them at +27 (0)87 813 0044. For feedback or complaints, email admin@nuri.co.za. Check out the restaurant’s social media profiles for daily or weekly offers.
Where is Nuri located?
The restaurant has seven main branches in Cape Town. They are:
|Branch
|Address
|Contact number
|CBD outlet
|8 Parliament St, CBD, Cape Town, South Africa
|0729769880
|Sea Point
|98 Regent Rd, Cape Town, South Africa
|0814472696
|Claremont
|20 Dreyer St, Cape Town, South Africa
|0711778469
|Maitland
|33 Hely St, Cape Town, South Africa
|0787855276
|Ottery
|Shop L27, Ottery Centre New Ottery Road, Ottery, 7800, Cape Town, South Africa
|0825864019
|Michells Plain
|Shop 183, Promenade Shopping Centre, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, South Africa
|0722259007
|Nuri Sushi N1 City
|Value Mall, N 1 City, Solly Smiedt St, Goodwood, Western Cape, 7460
|0724025101
What time does Nuri Sushi close?
Although the hotel has constant opening hours, its closing time depends on the day of the week. Below is a summary of Nuri’s trading schedule:
- Sunday to Tuesday: 12 pm to 9 pm
- Wednesday to Saturday: 12 pm to 10 pm
Who owns Nuri Sushi in South Africa?
Adam Bartal is the owner of Nuri Sushi in Cape Town, South Africa. You can reach him via adam@nuri.co.za.
Nuri Sushi’s menu and prices consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. The restaurant strives to prove that you do not have to break the bank for great sushi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
