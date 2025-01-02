Global site navigation

Nuri Sushi’s menu and latest prices: Quick 2025 guide
by  Ruth Gitonga 6 min read

Are you searching for a South African joint where you can satisfy that sushi craving? Look no further; Nuri Sushi’s menu will have you spoilt for choice! From their signature prawn tempura rolls to affordable seafood combos and mouth-watering salads and desserts, the restaurant has something for everyone.

Nuri Sushi’s menu
Nuri Sushi’s rice-free sushi rolls (L). The Volcano (R). Photo: @nurisushifactory (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Nuri Sushi is a South African restaurant chain widely recognised for its tasty sushi menu. With several branches across Cape Town, you can either order and have your food delivered to your doorstep or visit their physical location for a piece of magic. But be warned, the delicacies might have you going back for more!

Nuri Sushi’s menu and prices

The Cape Town restaurant boasts an average rating of 3.5/5 on Tripadvisor based on 24 reviews. One satisfied customer left a five-star, stating:

Nuri has the best sushi in Sea Point. They have excellent customer service, consistent quality, and the food always comes on time.

What dishes should new patrons look forward to in 2025? Explore Nuri Sushi’s menu and latest prices per their official website.

Crunches

This selection is perfect for your next lunch date. The cherry on top is that the prices might not dent your bank account.

ItemPrice
Veg crunch (5 psc)R30
Crabstick crunch (5 psc)R35
Tuna Crunch cheese (5 psc)R45
Crunch burger spicy prawnR45
Salmon crunch (5 psc)R45
Smoked salmon crunch (5 psc)R45
Prawn crunch (5 psc)R45
Crunch burger salmonR50

Gap fillers

A platter from Nuri Sushi (L). Grilled calamari poke bowl (R). Photo: @nurisushifactory (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The gap fillers corner encompasses dishes crafted using fresh ingredients and your beloved recipes for an out-of-this-world dining experience.

ItemPrice
Veg spring rolls (3 psc)R25
Asian friesR25
Crab & cheese spring rolls (3 psc)R30
Edamame beansR35
Tofu miso soupR35
Tempura calamariR35
Tempura prawns (3 psc) R40
Dim sum (3 psc) R40
Fried prawn nuggetsR50
Prawn popsR50
Rock shrimp tempura (5 psc)R50

Gourmet sushi

Here are the prices for the mouth-watering meals on the gourmet sushi menu for an online or physical order.

ItemPrice
Nuri stack (4 psc)R35
Spicy calamari tempura roll (4 psc)R35
Firecracker (4 psc)R35
Spicy prawn tempura roll (4 psc)R45
Veg rainbow reloaded (5 psc)R45
Hot or notR45
Hot Philadelphia roll (4 psc)R45
Ika roll (4 psc)R45
Salmon bamboo roll (4 psc)R50
DBL prawn rolls (4 psc)R50
Rainbow reloaded roll (5 psc)R50
Samurai roll (4 psc)R50
Dragon grenade roll (5 psc)R55
Rock shrimp roll (4 psc)R55
Salmon roses reloaded (4 psc)R70
Volcano (6 psc)R80

Nuri Sushi combos

Grilled prawn and fish fillet (L). Salmon Roses Reloaded (R). Photo: @nurisushifactory (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

If you are a food enthusiast who is not afraid to try new recipes, the Nuri combos are perfect for your next escapade.

ItemPrice
Yin Yang (9 psc)R70
The GrenadeR70
The California (12 psc)R90
The Crunch (13 psc)R90
The R&R (9 psc)R90
Old School (10 psc)R90
Crunch mix (15 psc)R120
Blonde Ambition (11 psc)R130
The Gibbs 6x6 (12 psc)R140

Sushi classic

For as low as R30, sushi and sashimi lovers can enjoy the hearty delicacies on this menu.

ItemPrice
Bean cured pocket (2 psc)R30
Maki (6 psc)R30
California (4 psc)R30
Handroll (1 psc)R35
Fashion sandwich (4 psc)R35
Nigiri (2 psc)R35
Sashimi (4 psc)R50
RosesR55

Rice free

The crunch platter (L). Nuri Sushi's sizzling stir-fry (R). Photo: @nurisushifactory (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Nuri Sushi’s pocket-friendly menu guarantees satisfaction for all palates in Cape Town. Here are the items in the rice-free section:

ItemPrice
New style sashimi (4 psc)R60
Sashimi seaweed rolls rice-free (5 psc) R80
Salmon & Tuna cucumber rice-free rolls (5 psc)R80

Platters

Suggest these Nuri platters for your annual company meeting or a family get-together. The offers are as tantalising as the meals!

ItemPrice
Sanei’s veg plate (18 psc) R100
Tuna value platter (18 psc)R150
Crunch munch platter (24 psc)R150
Salmon value platter (18 psc)R180
Botha platter (22 psc)R180
Nuri platter (23 psc)R200
Rice-free platter (20 psc)R220
Salmon deluxe platter (23 psc)R240
G&M platter (36 psc)R270
Chef’s platterR450
Corporate platter (150 psc)R1,000

Poke bowls & salads

The Nuri salads are a healthy yet flavourful option to start or complement your meal.

ItemPrice
Crab saladR45
Dr Cara’sR79
Prawn poke bowl R80
Sashimi saladR100
Seared tuna saladR100
Tuna poke bowlR109
Salmon saladR109
Salmon poke bowlR109

Desserts

Salmon handrolls (L). Nuri Sushi’s gourmet sushi (R). Photo: @nurisushifactory (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The South African eatery has several budget-friendly dessert options to climax your Nuri Sushi experience.

ItemPrice
Nutella spring rolls (3 psc)R20
Nutella & Banana spring rolls (3 psc)R25
Lindt chocolate ballsR40

Seafood

The seafood menu has got you covered if you want to explore meals such as prawns, crumbled fillets or fish fingers.

ItemPrice
Hake nuggets & chipsR55
HakeR60
Hake & prawn comboR110
Queen prawns grilledR120

Drinks

Now that you have explored the meal options, here are the available drinks at Nuri Sushi.

ItemPrice
Sparkling waterR15
Still waterR15
Twist GranadillaR15
SpriteR15
Sprite ZeroR15
Fanta orangeR15
Fanta grapeR15
Dry lemonR15
StoneyR15
Coca ColaR15
Coke ZeroR15
Cream sodaR15
Just Juice strawberryR18
Just Juice peachR18
Just Juice breakfast blendR18
Just Juice mango orangeR18
Just Juice pear litchiR18
Ice tea red fruitR18
Ice tea lemonR18
Ice tea peachR18
Grapetiser redR18
AppletiserR18
TisersR18

FAQs

With over a decade in the game, Nuri Sushi has been at the forefront of providing customers with delicious seafood. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:

What is the Nuri Sushi contact number?

According to Nuri Sushi’s Instagram page, you can reach them at +27 (0)87 813 0044. For feedback or complaints, email admin@nuri.co.za. Check out the restaurant’s social media profiles for daily or weekly offers.

Nuri Sushi's platter (L). The grenade Combo (R). Photo: @nurisushifactory (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Where is Nuri located?

The restaurant has seven main branches in Cape Town. They are:

BranchAddressContact number
CBD outlet8 Parliament St, CBD, Cape Town, South Africa0729769880
Sea Point98 Regent Rd, Cape Town, South Africa0814472696
Claremont20 Dreyer St, Cape Town, South Africa0711778469
Maitland33 Hely St, Cape Town, South Africa0787855276
OtteryShop L27, Ottery Centre New Ottery Road, Ottery, 7800, Cape Town, South Africa0825864019
Michells PlainShop 183, Promenade Shopping Centre, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, South Africa0722259007
Nuri Sushi N1 CityValue Mall, N 1 City, Solly Smiedt St, Goodwood, Western Cape, 74600724025101

What time does Nuri Sushi close?

Although the hotel has constant opening hours, its closing time depends on the day of the week. Below is a summary of Nuri’s trading schedule:

  • Sunday to Tuesday: 12 pm to 9 pm
  • Wednesday to Saturday: 12 pm to 10 pm

Who owns Nuri Sushi in South Africa?

Adam Bartal is the owner of Nuri Sushi in Cape Town, South Africa. You can reach him via adam@nuri.co.za.

Nuri Sushi’s menu and prices consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. The restaurant strives to prove that you do not have to break the bank for great sushi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Panarottis menu and latest prices

Briefly.co.za published an article about the Panarottis menu and the latest prices. Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes.

It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and the latest prices.

