Meet Onyx Carter: Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's adorable son

When Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti confirmed their split in 2020, fans were stunned by the end of their whirlwind romance. An even greater surprise followed with the quiet arrival of their adorable son, Onyx Carter. Although the music stars went their separate ways, the young child has continued to capture the public's attention.

Onyx Carter and his mother, Iggy Azalea. Photo: @_livia95_, @upiggyazaleabr on TikTok (modified by author)

Onyx Carter was born into the spotlight, with successful, chart-topping artists as parents. While his private life is mostly kept from the public, his mother frequently shares heartwarming moments on social media, fueling growing interest. Keep reading to learn more about the celebrity kid.

Profile summary

Full name Onyx Kelly Carter Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 2020 Age 4 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Hidden Hills, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Amethyst Amelia Kelly (Iggy Azalea) Father Jordan Terrell Carter (Playboi Carti)

Who is Onyx Carter?

Onyx Carter is the son of former celebrity couple Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti. He was born in Los Angeles, California, a few months before his parents confirmed their split.

The public learned about him when Iggy announced his birth on Instagram on 10 June 2020. According to People, she shared:

I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.

Facts about Onyx Carter. Photo: @CelebriteaLife on Facebook (modified by author)

What is Onyx Carter's age?

As of 2025, Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea's son is 4 years old, born on 28 April 2020. A Taurus by zodiac sign, he represents mixed ethnicity, reflecting his parents' diverse heritage.

What happened with Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti?

Onyx Kelly's parents, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti, ended their relationship a few months after their son's birth. The former couple began dating in 2018 during Carti's tour and moved in together later that year.

After Onyx was born in April 2020, Iggy confirmed their split in October, stating she was raising him alone. According to HotNewHipHop, they later agreed to co-parent.

Who is Iggy Azalea?

Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known as Iggy Azalea, is an Australian rapper, songwriter, and model. She rose to fame with hits like Fancy featuring Charli XCX, Work, and Change Your Life featuring T.I. Known for her bold style and catchy lyrics, Iggy has won multiple awards throughout her career.

Who is Playboi Carti, Iggy Azalea's ex-boyfriend?

Born Jordan Terrell Carter, Playboi Carti is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is recognised for tracks like Magnolia, Wokeuplikethis, and Sky, which have charted on Billboard. Carti has released three studio albums, including Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red, along with several EPs and mixtapes.

How many kids does Playboi Carti have?

According to HotNewHipHop, the American artist has two children. In addition to Iggy Azalea's baby, Onyx, Carti recently welcomed a daughter named Yves. He revealed her name in his song H00DBYAIR, where he raps:

I was twenty-four when I had lil' Onyx/ Then I had a daughter, I had a daughter too/ Twenty-seven when I had Yves/ Now I can finally sleep.

Does Playboi Carti see Onyx?

The fast rapper does spend time with his son. On 22 October 2021, he posted rare photos of Onyx on social media. As Rap-Up shared, in 2023, Playboi Carti's son appeared in the mini-documentary Dear O, which included home video footage of their moments together.

In July 2024, TMZ reported that Iggy Azalea revealed on the Dinner's On Me podcast that she is now the sole parent. She stated:

I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting, really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7.

Frequently asked questions

Being the child of two prominent music personalities has placed Onyx in the public spotlight. Below are some common questions about the 4-year-old and his famous parents:

Is Onyx Playboi Carti's son? The celebrity kid is the son of the American rapper.

The celebrity kid is the son of the American rapper. How old is Iggy's son? As of 2025, the songwriter's son is 4 years old, born on 28 April 2020.

As of 2025, the songwriter's son is 4 years old, born on 28 April 2020. Did Playboi Carti have a kid? The artist has two children: a son, Onyx, and a daughter, Yves.

The artist has two children: a son, Onyx, and a daughter, Yves. Who is Iggy's baby daddy? The Australian rapper's baby daddy is American rapper Playboi Carti.

The Australian rapper's baby daddy is American rapper Playboi Carti. Who has custody of Onyx Kelly? Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti share custody of their son.

Although most of Onyx Carter's upbringing remains private, he makes headlines thanks to his famous parents. Despite his young age, he has already captured public attention, with fans eagerly following his journey through heartwarming moments shared by his mother on social media.

