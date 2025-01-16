Does Sonic serve breakfast all day in 2025? Your quick guide

Sonic Drive-In, an American drive-in fast-food chain, has become a beloved destination for breakfast lovers thanks to its unique approach to serving morning meals. It ensures your favourite breakfast items are available whenever hunger or craving strikes. But the big question with diners is: does Sonic serve breakfast all day?

Sonic Drive-In has been serving yummy, delicious classic American fast food since 1953 in the US. Photo: @Sonic Drive-In on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

If you are craving breakfast at odd hours, Sonic has you covered. Known for its all-day breakfast offerings, the fast-food chain satisfies morning cravings anytime. From fluffy burritos to savoury sandwiches, their menu shines around the clock.

Does Sonic serve breakfast all day?

Sonic Drive-In serves breakfast all day at most locations. Breakfast starts at Sonic's opening hours, 6:00 a.m., and continues until the restaurant closes, which can be as late as midnight or 1:00 a.m., depending on the specific location. One of their satisfied customers left a review saying,

If you are looking for great food, great service and a great experience all around, here's your stop!

Sonic's breakfast menu

Sonic offers a variety of tasty and yummy sandwiches, French Toast Sticks, hearty or light burritos, and croissants. Photo: @Sonic Drive-In on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Sonic Drive-In offers a diverse breakfast menu that is available all day. Here are some highlights from Sonic's all-day breakfast offerings:

Item Description Price French Toast Sticks Thick French toast sticks with maple-flavoured syrup. $3.59 Brioche Breakfast Sandwich American cheese and eggs contained in a brioche bun with bacon or sausage. $3.70 Jr. Breakfast Burrito Burrito with eggs, sausage, and cheese. $1.60 Classic Breakfast Burrito scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. $2.60 Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito A savoury combination of tots, crispy bacon, eggs, melted cheddar, and sausage in a hot tortilla. $3.90 Cinnabon Cinnasnacks with Cream Cheese Frosting Buttery pastry filled with cinnamon and topped with real cream cheese frosting. $2.90 Breakfast Toaster Texas Toast with cheese, bacon, choice of sausage and fluffy eggs. $2.90 SuperSONIC Burrito A delectable mix of sausage, cheddar cheese, tots, onions, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, and jalapeños. $5.79

Sonic's breakfast menu for kids

Sonic's breakfast menu includes perfect, healthy meals specially made for kids. These include:

Item Description Price Corn Dog Wacky Pack Corn dog, drink, and a choice of sides. $3.39 – $4.99 Hamburger Wacky Pack Tasteful Jr. patty, pickles, side, mustard, and drink. $3.39 – $4.99 Hot Dog Wacky Pack Premium beef hot dog, drink, and sides. $4.39 – $5.69 Crispy Tenders Wacky Pack Two crispy white meat tenders, side, and drink. $4.99 – $6.99 Grilled Cheese Wacky Pack Combo meal for kids with Texas toast, juice and drink. $4.99 – $5.69

Coffee choices on Sonic's breakfast menu

Sonic's coffee is almost always tasty and quick and fulfils your cravings perfectly. Photo: @sonic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy Sonic's coffee for the ideal morning energy, which is best for starting your workday. It includes:

Item Price French Vanilla Cold Brew Iced Coffee $2.39 – $4.19 Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee $2.39 – 4.19 Green Mountain Coffee $1.99

How to order Sonic breakfast

You can order from Sonic Drive-In in three ways. These include:

In-Person Ordering

Wait for a carhop at a Sonic stall to place your order.

Specify your favourite meal and state any modifications.

Pay and get a receipt.

Wait for your order patiently.

Enjoy your breakfast and make your tummy happy.

Online ordering

Login on the Sonic app/website.

Go to 'Menu' and select your preferred 'Breakfast'.

Add your favourite meal to your cart.

Go to 'Checkout' and enter your payment details.

Track your order until it is delivered.

Delivery Service

On your delivery app, pick your nearest Sonic branch.

Add your meal to the cart, and give delivery details and payment method.

Place your order and wait for a delivery at your doorstep.

Does Sonic serve lunch all day?

According to one of their Facebook posts, Sonic Drive-In serves lunch all day at most locations. Lunch starts at 6:00 a.m. when the restaurant opens and continues until closing, varying from around 10:00 p.m. to midnight or later, depending on the location.

Sonic’s breakfast menu has the world’s best delicious burritos and tacos. Photo: @Sonic Drive-In on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

When was Sonic Drive founded?

Troy Smith founded the drive-in fast-food chain on June 18, 1953, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA. It is one of the largest drive-in fast-food brands in the United States.

How many branches does Sonic Drive have?

According to Franchise Help, there are about 3,534 units in operation across the United States. Texas has the highest concentration, with 940 locations, accounting for about 27% of all Sonic restaurants in the country.

How long does Sonic serve breakfast?

Sonic breakfast times last all day, from the restaurant's opening until it closes. This means breakfast is available for the entire duration of their operating hours.

When does Sonic stop serving breakfast?

Sonic does not stop serving breakfast during its operating hours. Breakfast recipes and items are available all day, from the restaurant's opening to closing.

Whether early morning or late evening, Sonic keeps breakfast cravings satisfied. Photo: @Sonic Drive-In on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Trivia facts

Sonic Drive-in restaurant is one of the largest chain restaurants in the United States. Here are some fan facts about the Sonic Drive-in restaurant;

Sonic Drive-In was founded as a root beer stand called Top Hat in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Sonic's first franchise agreement allowed the founders to earn a penny for each logo-stamped hamburger bag used instead of a flat fee.

Sonic's best-selling drink is the Cherry Limeade.

The chain restaurant has sponsored NASCAR events and drivers, including Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt.

Sonic offers over 70 menu items, not including the many drink combinations available.

Only about 10 people work in Sonic's test kitchen in Oklahoma City, where new dishes and drinks are developed and tested before being introduced to the menu.

In a world of limited breakfast hours, Sonic answers the question: does Sonic serve breakfast all day? The fast-food chain's dedication to serving breakfast all day makes it a standout choice for diners everywhere. With their all-day menu, you can enjoy breakfast without watching the clock.

