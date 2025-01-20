What Squid Game symbols really mean: Secrets of the circle, square, and triangle

The South Korean drama series Squid Game has received millions of views since it premiered on Netflix on 17 September 2021. The awaited season 2 was released in 2024, and fans are still captivated by the series' eerie atmosphere and cryptic symbols. But what do these mysterious Squid Game symbols represent?

Squid Game symbols. Photo: @squidgamenetflix on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Thought-provoking themes, an intricate plot, and eerie symbolism captivate fans of the survival drama Squid Game. Director Hwang created the Netflix phenomenon series, which is portrayed mainly using masks, geometric symbols, and colours.

What are the Squid Game symbols?

They are the geometric symbols that appear in every part of the game throughout the series. They are on the business cards, staff masks, exit signs, and invitation cards.

The director and creator while sharing the motivation behind the game, told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2021:

I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we've all met in real life.

Facts about the Squid Game symbols. Photo: @squidgamenetflix (modified by author)

Source: Original

What do the symbols in the Squid Game mean?

The square, triangle, and circle reflect the hierarchical structure and ranks of the workers in the environment where the game is played. These symbols are like Sony PlayStation control buttons used to control the players and the workers. Below is an explanation of the Squid Game's circle, triangle, and square ranking:

The circle in Squid Game

A circle represents the lowest-ranking workers who perform menial tasks. They are responsible for cleaning, cooking, serving food, arranging props, removing bodies, and burning corpses in the incinerator.

These workers follow orders without question, similar to non-playable characters (NPCs) in video games. They are not allowed to speak unless spoken to by a higher-ranking worker.

The circle is considered the "weakest" geometric figure that obeys the dominant square and consistent triangle.

The triangle symbol in Squid Game

The mid-ranking workers in the Squid Game wear the triangle symbol. Armed guards keep players in line. They wear triangle masks, carry guns and are responsible for "eliminating" contestants who fail or break the rules.

The triangle represents their authority and strength. These guards are ruthless and will take action quickly, like the tentacles of a squid. They are a key part of the game's deadly system, always ready to attack, just like the triangle button in a game.

The square: the most powerful in Squid Game

Square symbol of the Squid Game. Photo: @squidgamenetflix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The square symbol represents the highest-ranking staff, the managers. They oversee operations, monitor the games through CCTV cameras, and according to Villains Fandom, communicate with the Front Man.

These managers hold the most power, issuing commands and maintaining discipline. They oversee the soldiers and workers and ensure the games run smoothly.

What are the shapes in Squid Game?

The series showcases Squid Game shapes. These are triangles, circles, and squares.

What do the triangle, circle, and square mean?

These shapes mean different things outside the squid game. Here is a look at their various meanings.

Philosophical meaning

The circle represents heaven, unity, and wholeness. The square is connected to the earth, structure, and stability, while the triangle represents humanity, growth, and transformation.

Circle symbol of the Squid Game. Photo: @squidgamenetflix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Korean cultural meaning

The circle represents harmony, eternity, and balance, while the triangle represents stability, direction, and change. The square represents order, structure, and boundaries.

Arts and design

The circle represents unity, community, and friendship. The square represents strength, efficiency, and stability, while the triangle represents balance, instability, and tension.

What is the meaning behind the Squid Game?

Squid Game is a show that critiques societal issues like class struggle and capitalism. It is a metaphor for how the powerful exploit the weak. Contestants play deadly and twisted children's games, and the organisers wear masks to hide their identities, making it scarier.

The games are played on a remote island, and the last person standing receives a massive cash prize.

What does the Squid Game logo mean?

It represents the show's themes of power, control, and hierarchy. As Logos World published, the Korean-stylised logo in Korean script is (오징어 게임, Ojingeo Geim). In the Korean alphabet, the circle is represented by "O," the triangle is represented by "J," and the square is represented by "M."

These alphabets form the initials OJM, a Korean game called Ojingeo Geim (Squid Game). The logo's design is about social inequality.

What is the meaning of the Squid Game mask?

The series used masks to showcase the "bad guys." Each mask has its meaning and personnel under it. Below are some of them:

The host mask

He is the mastermind of the Squid Game and wears a golden mask in an animal shape. According to the show's fandom, in season one, he was revealed to be Oh Il-nam, also known as Player 001.

Triangle symbol of the Squid Game. Photo: @squidgamenetflix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The VIPs mask

VIPs wear gold masks with different animal faces like deer, tiger, lion, bear, and bull. These masks represent their wealth and power as they watch and bet on the games and exert control over the contestants.

The frontman

He is the leader and controller of the game. The man behind the mask is Hwang In-ho, the antagonist in the series. His mask is black, angular, and opaque, with no visible slits or gaps in his eyes. It has a sleek and robotic appearance.

Other masks are for the workers, guards, and managers. These groups wear masks with Squid Game triangles, circles, and squares.

The Squid Game symbols are the cues for control and function in the series, just like in a PlayStation game. They are one of the keys that made the series interesting, scary and suspenseful.

READ ALSO: Religious symbols used around the world and their meanings

As published Briefly.co.za, symbols have a unique way of connecting people with the same faith. They also identify one group from the other.

What are various religious symbols, and what messages do they communicate to the believers? Discover lesser-known facts about religious symbols and their meanings.

Source: Briefly News