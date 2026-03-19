A TikTok video showed a man who was completely fascinated by an African insect

The man shared a video of himself interacting with a small critter, and he shared a bit about growing up in South Africa

The man fascinated people after he shared that he used to have a strange childhood pet

A TikTok post gave people a look at a young man who is a wildlife enthusiast and makes content about it as Kyle Thomas showing his passion for animals. The man left people amazed after he handled an insect with his bare hands.

A man shared facts about a centipede while holding one in a video. Image: @kylethomas

Source: TikTok

The video of the man received a divided reaction from viewers in a video shared in June 2025. The man shared some facts about a commonly found species of insect in South Africa.

In a video, a man, @kylethomas had his hands full as he was holding a centipede. The man said that it was an African centipede, and it is also known as a shongololo in various local languages. The man also added that he used to have a centipede as a pet when he was younger, and it once left a secretion on him, which he licked, and said it tasted like battery acid. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by a young man

Online users were stunned that the gent said he used to have a centipede for a pet. People were impressed by how comfortable he was with a centipede and his childhood story about playing with one. Read the comments below:

People had divided experiences with centipedes as kids. Image: Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Source: UGC

little_missy related to the man playing with the centipede:

"Love these, feels like velcro over your hand, just so fascinating to watch up close 😁"

💋🍭 also shared their experience with a centipede:

"I’ve held one of these before, they have hundreds of legs which is so cool, they also tickle your hand 😂🥺"

asanda.sisulu was stunned by the man's childhood story:

"Did you use to keep those when you were younger?😳😭"

nokuu2 admitted to being scared of a centipede:

"No, no, I'm afraid of that thing now, my whole body has goosebumps."

Jlaw was creeped out:

"Anything called secretion, I’m not licking ever."

🍃T🌱 was in awe:

"😭😭😭😭 My anxiety is reaping out of my heart."

♕🤷‍♀️ shared a centipede story:

"I visited my grandma and saw thing and left immediately. 😭💔 my fear of these is real."

Amy☀️🌺🪼🌴 commented:

"Ya I definitely wasn’t scared of these when I was younger."

.💍C🐤 shared a funny myth about centipedes:

"When I was growing up, my mom used to say if it bites you, you have to count all of them legs."

Briefly News stories about animals

Source: Briefly News