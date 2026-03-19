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Wildlife Lover Holds Centipede and Shares Bizarre Memory of Having It as a Pet in TikTok Video
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Wildlife Lover Holds Centipede and Shares Bizarre Memory of Having It as a Pet in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showed a man who was completely fascinated by an African insect
  • The man shared a video of himself interacting with a small critter, and he shared a bit about growing up in South Africa
  • The man fascinated people after he shared that he used to have a strange childhood pet

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A TikTok post gave people a look at a young man who is a wildlife enthusiast and makes content about it as Kyle Thomas showing his passion for animals. The man left people amazed after he handled an insect with his bare hands.

Man plays with centipede in video
A man shared facts about a centipede while holding one in a video. Image: @kylethomas
Source: TikTok

The video of the man received a divided reaction from viewers in a video shared in June 2025. The man shared some facts about a commonly found species of insect in South Africa.

In a video, a man, @kylethomas had his hands full as he was holding a centipede. The man said that it was an African centipede, and it is also known as a shongololo in various local languages. The man also added that he used to have a centipede as a pet when he was younger, and it once left a secretion on him, which he licked, and said it tasted like battery acid. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by a young man

Online users were stunned that the gent said he used to have a centipede for a pet. People were impressed by how comfortable he was with a centipede and his childhood story about playing with one. Read the comments below:

People shared divided childhood experiences with centipedes
People had divided experiences with centipedes as kids. Image: Gustavo Fring / Pexels
Source: UGC

little_missy related to the man playing with the centipede:

"Love these, feels like velcro over your hand, just so fascinating to watch up close 😁"

💋🍭 also shared their experience with a centipede:

"I’ve held one of these before, they have hundreds of legs which is so cool, they also tickle your hand 😂🥺"

asanda.sisulu was stunned by the man's childhood story:

"Did you use to keep those when you were younger?😳😭"

nokuu2 admitted to being scared of a centipede:

"No, no, I'm afraid of that thing now, my whole body has goosebumps."

Jlaw was creeped out:

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"Anything called secretion, I’m not licking ever."

🍃T🌱 was in awe:

"😭😭😭😭 My anxiety is reaping out of my heart."

♕🤷‍♀️ shared a centipede story:

"I visited my grandma and saw thing and left immediately. 😭💔 my fear of these is real."

Amy☀️🌺🪼🌴 commented:

"Ya I definitely wasn’t scared of these when I was younger."

.💍C🐤 shared a funny myth about centipedes:

"When I was growing up, my mom used to say if it bites you, you have to count all of them legs."

Briefly News stories about animals

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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