Wildlife Lover Holds Centipede and Shares Bizarre Memory of Having It as a Pet in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a man who was completely fascinated by an African insect
- The man shared a video of himself interacting with a small critter, and he shared a bit about growing up in South Africa
- The man fascinated people after he shared that he used to have a strange childhood pet
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A TikTok post gave people a look at a young man who is a wildlife enthusiast and makes content about it as Kyle Thomas showing his passion for animals. The man left people amazed after he handled an insect with his bare hands.
The video of the man received a divided reaction from viewers in a video shared in June 2025. The man shared some facts about a commonly found species of insect in South Africa.
In a video, a man, @kylethomas had his hands full as he was holding a centipede. The man said that it was an African centipede, and it is also known as a shongololo in various local languages. The man also added that he used to have a centipede as a pet when he was younger, and it once left a secretion on him, which he licked, and said it tasted like battery acid. Watch the video below:
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South Africa amazed by a young man
Online users were stunned that the gent said he used to have a centipede for a pet. People were impressed by how comfortable he was with a centipede and his childhood story about playing with one. Read the comments below:
little_missy related to the man playing with the centipede:
"Love these, feels like velcro over your hand, just so fascinating to watch up close 😁"
💋🍭 also shared their experience with a centipede:
"I’ve held one of these before, they have hundreds of legs which is so cool, they also tickle your hand 😂🥺"
asanda.sisulu was stunned by the man's childhood story:
"Did you use to keep those when you were younger?😳😭"
nokuu2 admitted to being scared of a centipede:
"No, no, I'm afraid of that thing now, my whole body has goosebumps."
Jlaw was creeped out:
"Anything called secretion, I’m not licking ever."
🍃T🌱 was in awe:
"😭😭😭😭 My anxiety is reaping out of my heart."
♕🤷♀️ shared a centipede story:
"I visited my grandma and saw thing and left immediately. 😭💔 my fear of these is real."
Amy☀️🌺🪼🌴 commented:
"Ya I definitely wasn’t scared of these when I was younger."
.💍C🐤 shared a funny myth about centipedes:
"When I was growing up, my mom used to say if it bites you, you have to count all of them legs."
Briefly News stories about animals
- A woman posted a video of her parrot who speaks South Africa's second biggest African language.
- South Africans were stunned by a woman who happily opened her door for a zebra that was excited to eat from her fridge.
- A woman posted a video of her monkey pet, and she left many people amused by her bond with wildlife.
- A monkwy became a viral hit after it followed a domestic worker and tried to get the food she was holding from the grocery store.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za