In a video on TikTok, two truck drivers from America posted a video of their traumatic experience

The man made a serious moment into one fit for a comedy movie as they started recording during an emergency

Online users were floored after the men made a vlog out of an accident they caused

In a TikTok video, two Americans showed that things went wrong while they were driving a truck. The men ran into some bad luck after making a bad decision behind the wheel of a massive work vehicle.

Man and his colleagues caused a truck accident, and they shared a TikTok video of the aftermath. Image: @dutchiedutch1

Source: TikTok

Many people were fascinated by the men who were able to post videos of themselves in a sticky situation on 17 March 2026. Online users could not stop raving about the men who were in a bizarre position.

In a video on TikTok, two men by @dutchiedutch1 were hanging upside down and revealed that they were in an accident. One of them explained that they flipped a semi truck while giving the other lessons. Both of them were in stitches, and one joked that he definitely lost his job after the accident because he was driving. He also asked the other man why he would have asked him for lessons. In a later clip, he said he did not get fired but had to do a practical assignment to keep his job. Watch the video below:

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Viewers react to men in truck accident

Online users were raving about how calm the men were after getting involved in an accident. Many people wished them well and saw the bright side of the man's epic training fail. Read the comments below:

The man involved in the accident shared that he is not good at training truck drivers. Image: dutchiedutch1

Source: UGC

💁🏼‍♀️💅🏽 Sydney 💁🏼‍♀️💅🏽 was unoressed by the calm men:

"As someone who works at a truck stop, this is the calmest I have ever seen a truck driver of any sort. I am so happy you guys are safe and that no one was hurt."

Ken also thought the accident was a teachable moment:

"I think this is actually very effective training. 'Now you see what I just did there? Don’t do that.'"

chrissy💜 admired the men's calm reaction in a video:

"The most stress-free accident I've ever seen!"

juicyy.mulaa_ was stunned by their bad luck:

"Well, you did a hell of a job of training him on how to deal with stressful situations."

Danielle joked about the bad experience:

"Jobs are temporary. Trauma bonds are forever. 💜"

Royal H was amazed that the men were okay after the crash:

"That’s that 'happy to be alive' energy and adrenaline. God had y’all covered entirely."

KelzBelz wondered if the men were medicated:

"Can I get the name of your anti-anxiety medication please?"

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Source: Briefly News