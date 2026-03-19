A man posted a TikTok video showing people his hairstyle, which ended as a disaster

The man had a bad hair day that only got worse as he recorded a video of the mess he ended up with

Online users were in stitches over the video of the man's embarrassing moment

A post on TikTok went viral after a gent's trip to the barber ended badly. The man got caught in bad weather at the worst time possible.

A man created content out of his haircut gone wrong in a TikTok video. Image: @d.realvic

Source: TikTok

The man's TikTok video took his hair disaster on the chin by recording himself. People were amused as the man cracked a joke at his own expense in the clip shared on 16 March 2026.

In a video on TikTok, a man @d.realvic was out and about when it started raining, which spelt disaster for his freshly cut hair. The man got a clean trim, and the barber used a type of hair dye to fill in his hairline. The rain made the hair dye start running down his face, leaving him with a black forehead and streaks of dye running down his face. He complained that he wasted his money after walking in the rain from the barber. Watch the video of the man walking in the rain.

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South Africa amused by man's hair disaster

People were amused by the man's reaction to his ruined hairstyle when he was walking in the rain. Many disagreed with the caption about the moment making him realise he needed a car, and arguing he needed to start with an umbrella. Read people's comments below:

South Africans shared their salon hacks after visiting a barber. Image :RDNE / Pexels

Source: UGC

Thato Moumakwa966 was thoroughly amused:

"😂The car is not the problem, which dye did you use?"

tiffaniAmber remarked:

"Personally, when I walk from the salon, and it rains, I put the checkers bag on my head ... but that's just me😩"

Vuyo Mqobi said::

"That's why you need to wash out the dye and not leave with it in your hair. Or just don't put it in 🤔🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️"

F_society remarked:

"Think about it this way, my G, someone just finished sending their car to a car wash. same problem, different perspective."

Mpilowmashenge added:

"I don’t have a car, but I have an umbrella. Please say congratulations to me."

Brosky remarked:

"An umbrella costs less than R120. It's this kind of thinking that takes people 1, 000 steps backwards."

missmum23 joked:

"Indoda can start by having an umbrella? Or are you sweating? 🥺"

bigdaddy.shanzzzzz was in stitches:

"Imagine it happens while you’re heading to an interview😔😭"

Other Briefly News stories about hair

A woman showed people that she got a haircut that turned her into a political leader and she leaned into it in a video.

Online users were in stitches after a woman received a terrible wig after shopping at online.

People were in stitches after a woman relaxed and dyed her hair in the same session, and they learned a hard lesson about hair care

Online users were stunned by a woman who straightened her hair using a chemical that was not a relaxer.

Source: Briefly News