A South African puppeteer wowed onlookers at Sun City with a dance performance featuring his two puppets

The unforgettable moment on was shared TikTok and shows the puppets doing popular dance moves

The vibey clip quickly went viral on the platform with a whopping 4 million views in just two days

South Africa never disappoints when it comes to talent One man took over Sun City with his puppet show.

Puppets dancing to amapiano

He made them dance to the iconic Omunye by Distruction Boyz. The amapiano hit from 2017 still slaps hard, and these puppets are proving it!

A video shows the puppets unleashing some seriously popular local dance moves. Passerby were amazed and could their eyes off the outdoor show.

The man perfectly captured the vibrant spirit of South Africa as his puppets moved with flair and precision.

Lit performance goes TikTok viral

The recorded scene landed on TikTok thanks to @kgalaletsokau. Mzansi people on the platform were impressed by the puppeteer and gave the clip over 250,000 likes.

Commenters are amazed at how lifelike and coordinated the puppets are, and raving about the guy's talent.

@Letuka asked:

"When did he figure out this is possible?"

@SitsInSilence stated:

"Even the puppets are leaving me behind this Dezemba. 😭"

@ÄLPHA°• shared:

"This guy is talented he was at Sun Cty last time I saw him."

@SineNkosi wrote:

"Guys please understand when I tell you I love South Africa. 😭"

@ncamisile547 commented:

"People are very talented out there yoh. 😊"

@B.U.T.G.O.D mentioned:

"I'll choose this a million times for my kids to watch over television."

@TatumJantjies posted:

"They dance better than me. 😭😂"

@shalinky added:

"The guy is a legend. 😎😂"

