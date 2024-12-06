A South African guy went all out on TikTok, hyped by a vehicle that's for sale on Shein’s website

The young man posted a video looking excited by the simulation model, which he seemingly believed was a real car

The clip blew up with over 232k views, but Mzansi users quickly burst his bubble in the comments

A young man got excited by a car being sold on Shein. Image: @lavethecreator

Source: TikTok

So, picture this: a super hyped Mzansi man jumps on TikTok to rave about Shein’s latest drop—cars!

Mzansi man ready to own a car

In his video, he’s all smiles, showing off what he believes is the online retailer's newest offering. His caption?

“Finally, Shein is selling cars. Watch Uber lose another customer.”

Video gets TikTokkers attention

The excitement was real, but so was the confusion it stirred up. No cap, the clip on the TikTok account @lavethecreator skyrocketed to over 232k views in no time.

Some viewers were vibing with his energy, but sharp Mzansi people gave him a reality check.

Watch the video below:

The comments section exploded with folks pointing out that Shein, known for their trendy fashion, isn’t rolling out actual cars. Instead, they guessed he was showing off a toy car or a collectable that needed some assembly.

See a few reactions below:

@NaMasilela said:

"Then it comes in boxes with instructions to assemble. 😫😅"

@xee3333 wrote:

"And then it arrives and it's a toy. 😭😭"

@LindokuhleMgabhi stated:

"I refuse to believe that’s a real car though. Looks like a toy tbh. 😩"

@TyresseLinks joked:

"Just waiting for the houses than we’re all set. 🕯️🕯️"

@lkky_gmng asked:

"Who is going to tell him?"

@justin_phineas stated:

"The deception from the picture. 🤣 I'd also think it's a real car."

@ladyQ mentioned:

"Do us a favour neh after that don't come crying here on TikTok. 😁"

@Lessjen_Sekgobela highlighted:

“Simulation model car.”

