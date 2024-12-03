“Can’t Spend More Than R1k”: Woman Shares Shein Plug With No Customs Fees

A local content creator shared with TikTok users a website that allows them to buy Shein items without having to pay customs charges

The woman used the site and shared the comparisons between it and Shein, preferring the latter

A few internet users stated that they would stay with Shein, while others shared their experience using the other platform

A woman plugged online shoppers with a site that doesn't have them paying for customs on Shein items. Images: @namolinah.robertson / Instagram, Alistair Berg / Getty Images

While many enjoy shopping on the Shein website for trendy and affordable items, complaints about high customs charges are common. Recently, a woman shared a site that claims to allow shoppers to purchase Shein items without paying for customs, sparking interest among bargain hunters.

No customs fees for Shein lovers

Popular TikTok content creator Namolinah plugged app users with a site called Ship4Less, which has no customs fees.

One kind woman explained how customs charges are calculated when shopping online.

After using the website, Namolinah told interested shoppers:

"You can't spend more than R1 000 if you want to order from them. Secondly, I don't like how slow their responses are."

The content creator also said that because it is the festive period, orders will be delayed no matter where you shop online. She added that the delay would increase when using Ship4Less.

Furthermore, the fashion-forward woman stated that there were no discount codes on the website and wrote in her post's caption:

"With Shein, I can immediately clear my cart. Plus, I can also use any discount codes that I find online. This means I pay less for each individual item because of the discount codes."

Watch the video below:

Internet decides on Shein and Ship4Less

A few social media users took to Namolinah's comment section to express their thoughts about the plug. While some said they would stick to Shein, others discussed their decision to use Ship4Less despite the complaints.

Some also enjoyed the perks of no customs and not ending up like one shopper who had a very high customs fee.

@wamagcaga told the online community:

"They never ever responded to me. Customer service is important to me."

@tumi6896 said to Namolinah:

"I ordered last week and got mine already."

@harmonybolds shared their thoughts about the plug:

"I have used Ship4Less three times, and I must say, with the current increase in customs, it is super worth it. Yes, no coupons, but the money you save on discounts won’t be enough for customs anyway."

@fxtima_hassan added in the comment section:

"It’s only good for people who are not in a rush. Plus, it doesn’t have the extra money to waste on high customs."

@sekedimonyethabeng said to the app users:

"I'm still going to order directly from Shein because they offer discounts. I'll use those discounts for customs."

