A daring springbok broke into a woman’s home late at night, leaving her stunned by the wild encounter

The video shows the springbok wandering through her house, leaving droppings and jumping out a window

South Africans flooded the comments with clever jokes about the "Springbok invasion" and some sympathised

A woman showed a springbok that broke into her home. Image: @melo.2real

Source: TikTok

Living in a nature estate sounds dreamy—until you have unexpected guests.

Wild animal invades woman's home

A woman recently got the shock of her life when a springbok decided to visit her home in the middle of the night. The lady shared a clip capturing the wild animal inside the house.

The springbok wandered around like it owned the place, even leaving droppings behind before dramatically leaping out of a window. "Living on a nature estate? No, thanks!" she captioned the post.

Animal video gets Mzansi buzzing

The footage is on the TikTok account @melo.2real and got over 163,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Many South Africans in the comments couldn’t resist making rugby jokes. Some were shocked and sympathised with the woman’s wild experience.

Read a few reactions below:

@xlvnathii said:

"I would be eating a lot of free biltong the next day. 😭"

@tsitsiiiiiiiiii_ joked:

"Siya Kolisi had no right."

@kgola highlighted:

"The way it slipped is killing me. 😭🕊️"

@naledim_ mentioned:

"I beg your pardon? It's even taking a stroll? 😭"

@bye28686 commented:

"It even pooped in the house. 😭"

@Kamo.maoto_ shared:

"Yoh I would move out with immediate effect. 😭"

@bubble_gummy typed:

"Please tell me you frying wors and snacking with the skopo. 😭"

@lorato joked:

"Bathong we are busy buying rugby tickets kante some of you have the bokke playing inside of your living rooms. 😟"

@anitabonita. added:

"Me when he doesn’t answer my texts or respond to my calls."

Leopard tries to break into man's house

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young man was visited by one of the members of the Big Five, and he took an opportunity to record the moment.

The leopard went on an adventure and ended up in someone's yard. A gentleman shared a TikTok video that showcases the wild animal's antics.

Source: Briefly News