A man turned up the party vibes by pouring champagne on his head seemingly at his company’s year-end function

His wild antics were caught on TikTok, racking up over 523 views and sparking hilarious reactions

His colleagues’ side-eyes became the hot topic in the comments, with jokes about "his superiors" watching his every move

An employee was under close watch while partying hard. Image: @bamoloyainternationa

Source: TikTok

The company year-end function can be lit, but one guy took celebrations to the next level.

Energetic man gets judgy looks

This dude showed up bursting with excitement, literally pouring champagne on his head while dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

His energy was contagious, but not everyone was feeling the bubbly vibes. Two of his alleged colleagues couldn’t hide their side-eyes as he vibed away. They directed judgmental stares at him but he was way too hyped to notice.

Video of company event trends

The scene was posted on the TikTok account @bamoloyainternationa, and it didn’t take long for the video to hit over 523,000 views.

Watch the video below:

The TikTok comments exploded with reactions. Some people are worried wild antics might land him trouble at work.

See a few reactions below:

@Mphankomo stated:

"Year-end functions are a trap. 😂😂😂"

@Bommy wrote:

"That guy next to the white guy is ke mpimpi ya company. 🤣🤣"

@Gund0_V posted:

"No more year end function. The big boss and his mpimpi are not happy. 🤣😂😂"

@Tshepisowhat joked:

"I know a saved Zama Zama when I see one."

@Simphiwe mentioned:

"The supervisor and his snitch are not happy. They’ve been looking for a reason to fire this guy. 😏"

@Gx commented:

"Your supervisors are not happy behind you. 😅🤣"

@leoresbcheris typed:

"This is how January is closely watching us this December holiday. 😂😂"

@Kimila asked:

"Are you still hired? 😭😭😭"

More Mzansi companies’ lit year-end parties

A woman showed her lit crew at her company year-end function and the video entertained South Africa.

South Africans cracked jokes about Capitec’s vibey year-end function captured in a viral TikTok video.

Employees showcased their luxurious year-end function and the reactions from Mzansi were positive.

Source: Briefly News