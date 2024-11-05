“Why Am I Scared?”: Mzansi Busts as Teacher Shows Grade 9 Pupils’ 6 Odd Puppets

A creative arts teacher took to TikTok to show app users the puppets her Grade 9 class made for their project

The six puppets on display had a spooky feeling to them with their beady eyes and other materials used

Mzansi internet users in the post's comment section laughed at the puppets while playfully showing fear

A teacher showed the unintentionally spooky puppets her Grade 9 learners made. Images: @motlatsomabs

Everyone has the freedom to express themselves in whatever creative way brings their vision to life. But when a teacher revealed the creepy-looking puppets her learners had crafted, people couldn't help but shiver and laugh at the unexpected spookiness.

Weird and whacky puppets

A Johannesburg-based educator, using the TikTok handle @motlatsomabs, shared with app users what her Grade 9 students made for their art assignment.

In the short clip, the woman shows six puppets with an eerie feel. While some have blank smiles, others have literal beady eyes and dreadlocks.

The TikTok user laughed and said in her post's caption:

"What a great time to be a creative arts teacher."

Watch the video below:

Grade 9's puppet project leaves Mzansi laughing

Hundreds of local internet users went to the comment section to crack jokes and express playful fear about what the students had made for one of their art assignments. Many likened the puppets to voodoo dolls.

One TikTokker commented:

"Why am I scared?"

A surprised @sunflowerguru03 jokingly said:

"That's why we don't have Halloween in South Africa."

@molly_pheko laughed and shared with the public:

"These are the dolls holding our futures."

@dn.zile told the online community:

"My sister cut my dreads to use for her puppet's hair. I'm still traumatised."

@mishack.web_dev joked with the teacher:

"I didn't know you teach dark magic in South Africa. Isn't that dangerous for such young kids?"

@rochie9 said to app users with a laugh:

"Yoh, these are monitoring spirits."

