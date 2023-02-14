A TikTok video has gone viral showing a prank where a friend uses a string to puppeteer a doll and scare another friend while using his laptop

The video shows a tense moment as the doll suddenly perked up and flew towards the victim, who initially believed it was a haunted doll situation

Netizens found the victim's reaction hilarious, especially since this wasn't the first time his friend had pranked him

Shh! Lets play a game. @usso96/TikTok

Source: TikTok

We've all seen the classic "Chucky" films or the haunted doll genre. This is no Toy story situation; dolls coming to life gave kids and adults more sleepless nights than Pinky-Pinky. Well, one guy shares a TikTok post playing a prank on his friend using a string to puppeteer a doll.

His reaction is priceless.

A doll randomly comes to life in the middle of the room

While minding his business on a laptop, a doll in the middle of the room suddenly perks up and looks at him. A tense stand-off ensues, but finally, the doll flies towards him, and he loses it. You can watch the video for yourself below:

Netizens couldn't stop laughing at his reaction

The poor guy thought his life was over; to make matters worse, this wasn't the first time his friend had pranked him. People in the comments enjoyed the poor guy's suffering a little too much. Here is what some had to say:

@Damaris Adams843 said:

"That was funny "

@nati added:

"My soul would have simply left my body"

@Eternal ASMR said:

"He threw the apple [computer]. Definitely real fear "

@Thrizzy concluded:

"I know for a fact I would be gone before it came to a full stand"

Source: Briefly News