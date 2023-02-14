Man Plays a Haunted Doll Prank on His Friend in TikTok With 70 Million Views
- A TikTok video has gone viral showing a prank where a friend uses a string to puppeteer a doll and scare another friend while using his laptop
- The video shows a tense moment as the doll suddenly perked up and flew towards the victim, who initially believed it was a haunted doll situation
- Netizens found the victim's reaction hilarious, especially since this wasn't the first time his friend had pranked him
We've all seen the classic "Chucky" films or the haunted doll genre. This is no Toy story situation; dolls coming to life gave kids and adults more sleepless nights than Pinky-Pinky. Well, one guy shares a TikTok post playing a prank on his friend using a string to puppeteer a doll.
His reaction is priceless.
A doll randomly comes to life in the middle of the room
While minding his business on a laptop, a doll in the middle of the room suddenly perks up and looks at him. A tense stand-off ensues, but finally, the doll flies towards him, and he loses it. You can watch the video for yourself below:
Netizens couldn't stop laughing at his reaction
The poor guy thought his life was over; to make matters worse, this wasn't the first time his friend had pranked him. People in the comments enjoyed the poor guy's suffering a little too much. Here is what some had to say:
@Damaris Adams843 said:
"That was funny "
@nati added:
"My soul would have simply left my body"
@Eternal ASMR said:
"He threw the apple [computer]. Definitely real fear "
@Thrizzy concluded:
"I know for a fact I would be gone before it came to a full stand"
Lion waking up too soon after sedation has vet and 6 others running
Speaking of things coming back to life, Briefly News reported on a group of vets running from a lion waking up from sedation in the wild. The video that shows a team's reaction to the lion regaining consciousness had people flooding the comments section with jokes.
Paul Delaney Delaney commented:
"It's a simple game, it's called last person standing is the main course."
Source: Briefly News