A wildlife sanctuary owner in Cape Town got the surprise of his life when he found a zebra using his home's doorway as a personal scratching post

The amusing video shared by @cornellskop.animals shows the zebra with its front half inside the man's home while enthusiastically rubbing against the door frame

Social media users were delighted by the unexpected house guest, with many joking about zebra crossings and others worried Americans might think wild animals wander into homes

A local man shared a video of a zebra entering his home to use his doorway as a scratching post.

A Cape Town animal sanctuary owner captured a hilarious moment when one of his zebras decided his house door would make the perfect scratching post.

Luke Cornell, the owner of Cornellskop Animal Sanctuary, shared a TikTok video that began with his surprised expression before flipping the camera to reveal the unusual scene at his doorway. Standing half-inside his home was a large zebra, using the door frame to scratch an itch with obvious pleasure.

The zebra had positioned itself cleverly, with its head and front legs inside the house while its back half remained outside, allowing it to rub against the frame with maximum effect. Cornell seemed both amused and slightly taken aback by his striped visitor's boldness, but allowed the animal to continue its scratching session undisturbed.

Cornell posted the video in May, with the simple caption:

"What do we have here?"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

All about Cornellskop

Cornellskop Animal Sanctuary offers visitors the chance to experience wildlife up close through animal encounters and farm stays. Founded by Luke Cornell, an animal trainer with 35 years of experience, the sanctuary provides a second chance for captive animals and aims to educate the public about wildlife conservation.

The sanctuary, located in the Van der Stel Pass Valley about 90 km from Cape Town, has been providing a home to various African wildlife for 17 years, though it seems some residents are making themselves a bit too much at home.

South Africans amused by the zebra's antics

The comment section was filled with South Africans finding humour in the unusual situation, with many making jokes about zebra crossings and others worried about international perceptions.

@SinSin🇿🇦 joked:

"He was like, this human does not know how to use this scrather effectively... Let me show him🤭"

@The Gifted King quipped:

"So, you won the lottery and Investec came to your door. What's the secret😂"

@momstheword worried:

"Now the US people for real gonna think we have wild animals walking around in our streets."

@Danone1525 made a clever wordplay:

"You're one lucky guy, you get a zebra crossing in your house."

@mindlo echoed similar concerns:

"Ayi, now New Orleans will think it's our culture 😅"

@theboyp_ referenced a popular animated film:

"Madagascar testing door strength as part of the escape plan."

