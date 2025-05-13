A video from @bpanimals showing a snake drinking water from a transparent glass in New York has left viewers shocked by the unique drinking method

The snake submerges its entire head in the cup and slowly drains all the water using a sponge-like structure in its mouth, not coming up for air

Social media users expressed concern about the snake's welfare, with many questioning whether it had been deprived of water to create the viral video

A viral video showed how some snakes drink water. Images: Anup Shah/Getty Images and bpanimals/Facebook

Source: UGC

A fascinating video of a snake drinking water from a glass has gone viral, leaving internet users both amazed and concerned about the reptile's unusual behaviour. The footage, shared by animal content creator @bpanimals on Facebook, shows a snake in New York completely submerging its head in a transparent cup and slowly draining all the water without coming up for air.

The video that was shared in May captures the slow scene as the snake places its entire head into the glass. Viewers can see the water level gradually dropping as the reptile remains motionless, drinking continuously until the glass is empty. Only after consuming all the water does the snake finally remove its head from the cup.

Watch the Facebook clip below to see the snake in action:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The science behind snake drinking

Amy Arthur from BBC Wildlife explains that a snake's lower jaw contains folds of soft tissue that act like holes in a sponge. When muscles and bones in the snake's head squeeze these folds and then release them, water rushes in. This allows snakes to drink while keeping their heads perfectly still.

Most snakes drink this way, though some species like boa constrictors can seal their mouths and leave a small hole for pulling up water like people using a straw.

A video showing a snake drinking water went viral. Images: @bpanimals

Source: Facebook

Viewers raise concerns

The video sparked intense reactions online, with many viewers expressing worry about the snake's welfare.

@Shaleek Johnson simply commented:

"Death straw."

@Shannon Renee disputed the facts:

"Snakes do drink water like mammals lol, we have 3 ball pythons. You are spreading false information."

@Alexander Frank Glavas observed:

"Listen, I think what we just saw was the most intense set of stress-filled snakey eyes ever as he realised if he didn't drink his way to freedom, he was going to drown."

@Josh Leamon questioned:

"Wonder how long they had to make this snake suffer without water to get it to drink like this."

@Shannon Nealey shared her experience:

"That explains a lot. My son has snakes who do this, and they (usually) end up hanging out in the water bowl. Now I know why."

Related snake stories

Briefly News reported on a terrifying incident where a Cape cobra slithered around a sleeping boy's neck in the Eastern Cape, with snake removal experts responding to the 5:30am emergency call.

reported on a terrifying incident where a Cape cobra slithered around a sleeping boy's neck in the Eastern Cape, with snake removal experts responding to the 5:30am emergency call. A KwaZulu-Natal man discovered what appeared to be snake skin trapped between his shack's corrugated iron roof and wooden beams, sparking debate about natural explanations versus witchcraft fears.

RUSA emergency team members made a shocking discovery of a black mamba over two metres long inside a residential home in KZN, leaving social media users horrified.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News