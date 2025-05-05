A KwaZulu-Natal man shared a troubling video on Facebook, showing what appears to be a snake skin caught between the corrugated iron roof and wooden beams of his shack

Wildlife experts explain that snakes are naturally drawn to homes that provide food, shelter and water, with rodents being a main attraction

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video, with some suggesting practical explanations while others sympathised with the man's fears about potential witchcraft

A man from KZN shared an eerie clip showing a snake skin between timbers and his roof. Images: @leendoh.sotobeh and CasarsaGuru/Getty Images

A man from KwaZulu-Natal was left disturbed after discovering a snake skin in the roof of his shack. Content creator @leendoh.sotobeh shared an unsettling video in late March showing what appears to be a shed snake skin trapped between the corrugated iron roof and wooden support beams of his shack. He filmed the discovery from different angles, clearly distressed by what he found.

The video, posted with the caption, said:

"Guy's, you know this is really serious. It's not treating me well anymore, it's like a game. What do you want from me?"

In the footage, the man explains that he found not a snake, but the shed skin it left behind. The discovery led him to believe that someone might have placed the snake in his home as part of a traditional spell or curse.

Why snakes enter homes

Although the content creator's first thought was witchcraft, there are several natural reasons why snakes might enter a home. Snakes are often attracted to properties that offer them the three things they need most: food, shelter, and water.

One of the biggest attractions for snakes is the presence of rodents. Shacks and other homes can become havens for mice and rats, which in turn attract snakes looking for an easy meal. Dense vegetation, piles of wood, and cluttered areas around homes also provide excellent hiding spots for snakes.

The gaps and spaces in the structure of a shack—like the area between a roof and support beams—can be particularly inviting for snakes. These spaces offer protection from predators and harsh weather conditions, making them ideal hiding spots.

To prevent snakes from entering your home, it's important to seal any gaps or cracks in walls, floors, and foundations. Keeping your surroundings clean and free of dirt, as well as controlling rodent populations, can also help discourage snakes from taking up residence in or around your home.

A content creator from KZN shared a clip showing proof of a snake living in his home. Images: @leendoh.sotobeh

Social media reactions to the snake skin

@Danny Mdanny Sekhu commented:

"You can never keep away a snake from a shack."

@Miiss Walker pointed out:

"It's the skin, it has already moved to another place."

@Manyal'ezwe Bheki Dlamini explained:

"Where there are rats, there are snakes. Never ending in shacks, full of rats and snakes, and owls eat rats... You are not bewitched."

@Morongwe Sakwane confessed:

"Will do spring cleaning but still not sleep for days 🤣🤣😭"

@Lebone Phokane declared:

"Damn.. I would move out the same day😭"

@Dee Gifts observed:

"The skin is moving sideways 😮"

Other stories of wildlife encounters

Briefly News recently reported on a group of baboons roaming freely through Cape Town streets after mountain fires drove them from their natural habitat.

recently reported on a group of baboons roaming freely through Cape Town streets after mountain fires drove them from their natural habitat. A snake catcher shared a hair-raising video showing how a man discovered a highly venomous Cape Cobra coiled up inside a sneaker stored in his cupboard.

A family in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, experienced every parent's nightmare when they discovered a Cape Cobra had slithered around their young son's neck while he slept.

