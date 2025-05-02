A young boy in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, had a terrifying encounter when a Cape Cobra slithered around his neck and body while he was asleep

Snake removal expert @snakerescuekwt responded to the emergency call at 5:30 in the morning, carefully searching through a cluttered bedside area for the snake

Social media users expressed shock at the close call, with many pointing out that the excessive mess beside the bed likely provided the perfect hiding spot for the venomous intruder

A snake catcher in the Eastern Cape had to help a family catch a Cape Cobra that had slithered into the children's bedroom. Images: @snakerescuekw and Tim Jackson/Getty Images

A family in the Eastern Cape experienced a horrifying moment when they discovered a venomous Cape Cobra had made its way into their child's bedroom and wrapped itself around their son's neck and body while he slept. The incident, which took place at 5:30 in the morning on 1 May, was shared on TikTok by content creator @snakerescuekwt, a snake removal expert based in the Eastern Cape.

In the video, the content creator explains the situation that unfolded in Mdantsane. According to the caption, the young boy felt the snake moving around his neck and down his body while he was in bed. His cousin caught a glimpse of the reptile as it disappeared under the blanket at the foot of the bed. The family immediately evacuated the room, shut the door, and called for professional assistance.

The snake might have gone unnoticed if it weren’t for a cousin who had woken up to use the bathroom and spotted the snake’s tail on the child. Thankfully, the boy was able to escape the room without being bitten or attacked by the reptile.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Snake removal process

When the snake catcher arrived, he began searching the bed where the snake was last seen. After carefully removing the blankets, he found many items stored beside the bed, including boards and broken mirror pieces, making it difficult to locate the snake.

The expert had to move several items out of the way before finally spotting the highly venomous Cape Cobra. Using his specialised snake-catching tool, he attempted to grasp the snake, but it managed to hide deeper. After removing more items and creating better access, he was able to grab the snake by its tail.

With careful manoeuvring, the expert repositioned his tool toward the snake's head to prevent any possibility of being bitten. He then successfully transferred the dangerous reptile into a snake storage container and safely removed it from the home.

A snake catcher in the Eastern Cape had to assist a family with removing a Cape Cobra at 5:30 in the morning. Images: @snakerescuekw

Social media reactions

@BLEAKLYRICS commented:

"💀Cape cobra, wow they're fortunate."

@Mongezi Thulelo🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 warned:

"Never keep broken mirrors, especially in your bedroom."

@KgarebeYaMokgatla pointed out:

"That's why the snake lived there, the mess."

@Leneil joked:

"Me, I will never sleep in that room again. Never visit that home again. Not even Khumbul'ekhaya will find me to bring me back home."

@TheeThesa shared a similar experience:

"These Cape Cobra snakes like getting inside the house. I was on a couch when my son saw one coming from the garden and entering the house. Exactly like this one 😂🥺🥺"

@Diary of a Single Dad expressed surprise:

"So no one is commenting about the snake being on the neck😫"

