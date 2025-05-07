A local nature reserve guide impressed visitors when he calmly stopped two approaching rhinos using simple commands and hand gestures

The video shared in May by @ujjustkidding shows the guide first instructing visitors to remain perfectly still as the rhinos approached, then calling out "hey hey" when one began to charge

Social media users were both amused and amazed by the guide's skills, with many joking they wouldn't have been able to follow his "stay still" instructions

One man in a nature reserve had Mzansi at the edge of their seats when he faced off against two charging rhinos. Images: James Warwick/Getty Images and Kevin Schafer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a local South African guide calmly stopping a charging rhino has left viewers both impressed and amused. The footage, shared in May by the humour and digital marketing page @ujjustkidding, captures a nerve-wracking moment during a nature reserve tour.

In the video, the guide can be heard softly instructing his group to remain completely still as two rhinos approach them. He reassures the visitors that the animals are simply curious and won't harm them as long as nobody moves.

The tension builds as the first rhino slowly advances before suddenly charging toward the group. Without panicking, the guide firmly calls out "hey hey," which immediately stops the rhino, causing it to turn and run away.

When a second rhino approaches, the guide greets it with "Hello Mama," and when it comes too close, he claps his hands four times and says "hey hamba," prompting the rhino to retreat as well.

Understanding rhino behaviour

Rhinos, despite their poor eyesight, are naturally curious animals. They often investigate unfamiliar situations by approaching or even charging, which makes the guide's knowledge of their behaviour all the more impressive.

These massive animals primarily communicate through a variety of sounds, including grunts, snorts and occasional whistles. They also mark their territory by scraping the ground with their feet and using scent markers.

What makes the guide's approach effective is his understanding that while rhinos have limited vision, they have excellent hearing. By using firm vocal commands and staying calm, he was able to assert control without triggering the animals' defensive instincts.

One tour guide at a local nature reserve showed his impressive skills when facing two charging rhinos. Images: @ujjustkidding

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts with humour

South Africans watching the video shared their thoughts with a mix of humour and admiration:

@RamsHonestboySenona joked:

"So he fooled everyone, knowing he's fat. Even if he tries to run, he won't reach that far. Clever neh?"

@JayVanderWesthuizen commented:

"How were we colonised when we're clearly the people God spoke about when He said we have the power to step on snakes and scorpions? We're so fierce, yet one man changed all of that."

@SogaMdu shared:

"🤣😂😂 This other dude said the same thing to us with lions @ Kruger, we ran, he joined us."

@LaytonCampbell expressed pride:

"It makes me so proud to see our black people not run😭😭😭 I don't think you guys understand 🙇🏾‍♂️ It was a black man that said don't run🥺 Guys, give that man the Nobel Peace Prize already. Not even science can explain how many black people were gonna bolt first time🫨⚡️🏃🏿‍♂️"

@GerardLindo admitted:

"Yoh, that rhino was gonna get the loudest voetstek!!! Ever 😱"

@RudzaniJTshidavhu confessed:

"Such instructions were not gonna work with me."

