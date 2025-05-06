A hippopotamus caused a massive stir online after its reaction towards a group of people who tried provoking it

An eyewitness shared what they had encountered during the attack by the wild animal

Comments poured in from South African online users who flooded the post with their opinions

A video of a hippo attacking a suburban family in St Lucia has left SA talking. Image: Edwin Remsberg

Source: Getty Images

A suburban family in St Lucia encountered a terrifying hippo attack near their home, leaving onlookers and netizens stunned.

Hippo attack on suburban family

The rare and shocking incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood and was captured on the camera.

A video posted by NextHunt on Facebook on 2 May 2025 shows a suburban family getting excited to see a hippo. However, the wild animal appeared unbothered by the crowd. Despite warnings from onlookers, the family proceeded to get closer to the hippo.

The massive animal ran at full speed as it charged at them. An eyewitnesse say the hippo appeared agitated and territorial, reacting aggressively to the group’s presence. One of the women fell down after the hippo's retaliation.

NextHunt explained further in the caption how things went down during the shocking hippo encounter, saying:

"Very lucky people to walk away from this. Despite warnings signs all over town and people warning them, they approached this Hippo on foot. Please! Hippos are extremely dangerous. Never approach them on foot."

The family was left shaken but unharmed and the short clip of the incident surfaced on social media, quickly going viral. Netizens expressed disbelief and concern over how the family behaved towards the hippo and many called them out in the comments.

Watch the video of the hippo's attack:

Mzansi weighed in on the hippo attack

South Africans reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hippo attack.

Ockert Brits said:

"Disappointed in the hippo but theres always a next time."

Lelani Viljoen expressed:

"And tomorrow the hippo is killed, cause it "attacked" people. The reality... Respect nature. We think we are at the top of the food chain, but every now and again, Mother Nature reminds us of the truth."

Veeren Bechoo was not impressed with the faimly's behaviour adding:

"Who are those people name and shame them. They must be banned from the area."

Paul Van Dyk wrote:

"Always think they are funny let the animal be if the Hippo injured or killed them then he would be put down It's a wild animal.What are they thinking."

Elize Venter Pieterse replied:

"Stupidity!! And then when someone gets hurt or dies its the hippos fault."

