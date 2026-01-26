A woman showed people that she has a friendship with a primate, and it sparked varying reactions

The lady posted a TikTok video of herself interacting with her exotic animal friend in a wholesome moment

The clip that the woman shared left many people curious about how she got hold of a monkey

A woman became a viral sensation because of her little companion in the video. The woman made a video where she was showing off her dear animal friend.

A woman bonded with a monkey in a TikTok video. Image: Prasanthdas ds / Pexels

The woman looked like she had a bond with an adorable monkey. Online users were stunned by the woman's bond with the primate

In a TikTok video by @mamzo.andrease, a woman approaches the camera with a monkey. She managed to get its attention, as it sat on her shoulder and was cuddled into her neck. The tiny monkey looked toward the camera after the woman asked, and they went for a cute walk together. Watch the video of the pet below:

South Africa amused by woman and monkey

Online users thought that the video of the woman with the pet monkey was hilarious. Others pointed out superstitions that people who own monkeys get labelled as witches. Monkeys are saddled with symbolism, and for some cultures in South Africa, they can represent bad luck and witchcraft. Superstition about monkeys is common in rural communities, as monkeys are linked to traditional medicine. The woman in the clip received waves of comments from people questioning why she had a monkey with her.

Monkeys can be associated with witchcraft in some cultures. Image: Isaac Naph / Pexels

Online users commented on the clip, and they were full of jokes. Read the comments below:

Mr X gushed:

"Honestly, I feel like I am the only one that finds this adorable love it for you girl."

LebzaBo shared:

"Our late mum wanted a monkey for a pet, but she said she would never get one because people would label us as having a mother who is a witch!"

Brown eyes wrote:

"Abantu abamnyama umlungu yena nithi une pet umntu omnyama yena nithi uyathakatha hayi senithakatha ngokwenu😂 (people will say she is a witch."

unicorn_main joked:

"Mama hao rekisi lightning? 🥹(do you sell lighting too?")

@@RAVEN@@ warned:

"He is so cute...and I REALLY hope you work at a sanctuary and he isn't your pet. Because he won't be a baby forever... These are very dangerous and powerful animals. They are very jealous too. And tend to get behavioural problems later."

TlouTona 🇿🇦 joked:

"Someone in your neighbourhood is definitely blaming you for his/her misfortune 💯"

Sefoka Brilliant De🇿🇦 said:

"I would love to own one problem people from my village will say I’m a witch 💔"

Kgaugelo☆ joked:

"Black people with pets is my favourite thing to witness 🥹"

Source: Briefly News