Petrol Attendant Amazes As She Sings with Boss in Viral Video
Petrol Attendant Amazes As She Sings with Boss in Viral Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A petrol attendant left many people amazed by the incredible voice that she showed off in a video
  • Online users were impressed by the clip of the employee with an unexpected talent and an understanding boss
  • The petrol attendant's video left many convinced that she could pursue a career in the singing world

In a post on TikTok, a petrol attendant showed people that he had a lot to bring to the table. The woman working at Engen let people see that she has a lot of potential as a singer.

Petrol attendant sings with boss in TikTok video
A petrol attendant singing with her boss in a TikTok video went viral. Image: Matshekeli Estizy Kolisang / Facebook
Source: UGC

The petrol attendant in the clip pulled off an impressive local feat. The woman put her talent on full display, and it paid off with many who were impressed.

In a post on Facebook by Matshekeli Estizy Kolisang, the caption of a petrol attendant's video indicated that she was about to sing right at her job, and she wanted her manager to join in. She began singing a song and praising God, and her voice sounded like a recording. Her boss flawlessly joined in singing the chorus in a deeper register. The petrol attendant demonstrated incredible vocal control as she harmonised with her manager. Watch the video of the petrol attendant below:

South Africa amazed by talented petrol attendant

Online users commented that the video of the singing petrol attendant was amazing. People showered her with compliments on her vocals. Many were impressed by her manager who did not take issue with the employee singing at work. Read the comments below:

Petrol station workers often go viral
Workers at petrol stations often become viral sensations. Image: Ricky Esquivel / Pexels
Source: UGC

Poppy D Mlungwane gushed:

"You have a golden voice."

Phenyo Segale wrote:

"Ha ba tsebe neh."

Lynn Ling gushed over the singing duo:

"You just gave me goosebumps. This is so beautiful and one of my favourite songs. May God bless you above your expectations. You both have beautiful voices."

Deebuseng Motheo said:

"This song made me sleep neke sokola boroko."

Plingi Precious Mokoena said:

"O bina ha monate hakakang!"

Prince Yandile Ta'fari joked:

"This chemistry must end at work."

Nthabeleng Marvis was impressed by the woman:

"Both of you are beautiful singers ...oh wow man... Please make a duet for us...that bass blended nicely with your voice, my sister."

Mawethu Ngxovu exclaimed:

"You're amazing and Gifted tjooo, I love your songSisi and also your boss 's baritone sounds good, it's in my status already."

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi gushed over the singers:

"Guys close your eyes and listen to these two amazing voices….Trust me it will warm your heart"

Sanele Mnyamana applauded their boss:

"People who have good management skills make the working environment enjoyable."

Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

