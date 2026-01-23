“I Emailed Them”: Woman Allegedly Finds Blender Blade in Takeaway Drink
- Content creator Tayla May shared that she allegedly found a blade from a blender in a drink she got from a café
- She shared in the comment section that she had emailed the store but did not confirm if she received a response
- Social media users were divided, with some people saying that the blade in the takeaway cup was an honest blunder
A young Cape Town content creator named Tayla May shared the shocking discovery of a blade from a blender in her takeaway drink from a café. The discovery had many South Africans up in arms, while others viewed it as an honest mistake.
Tayla uploaded her video on 19 January 2026, which showed her taking a sip of what appeared to be a chocolate drink from a see-through plastic cup. The clip then cuts to Tayla showing the blade, covered in the liquid.
She wrote in the post:
"When you thought you were having your usual drink, but Vida decided it was your time.
Watch the TikTok video posted on Tayla's account below:
Blender blade in drink causes a stir
Several people online took to the comment section, expressing their thoughts about the potentially harmful situation.
@teaganadeltheron asked the content creator:
"Did you go back?"
Tayla replied to the TikTok user:
"I emailed them, so let’s see."
@hann_131 wrote in the comment section:
"They must’ve been so confused when they went back to make more drinks."
@danni.claire added under the post:
"Oh my gosh, but let’s be honest, it’s not like you would have been able to suck that up through a straw. We all make mistakes!"
@tigger.x.lilly said to Tayla:
"Oh, my word. I hope you get free iced coffees for life."
