Woman Shares Excitement Over Spur's New Drive-Thru Service in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a TikTok video experiencing a new service at a popular South African family restaurant
- The lady posted her vlog about going to Spur, and she was pleasantly surprised that her visit would be much quicker than she had thought
- Online users shared their thoughts on Spur's latest offering at two locations in Gauteng to help people feed their families much faster
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In a video on TikTok, a woman posted that Spur, the family restaurant, has started a previously unavailable food service. The TikTokker plugged people with a new Spur convenience.
The video of the woman putting Spur to the test gained a lot of attention. South Africans also shared their thoughts after seeing the woman's recent visit to the restaurant.
In a TikTok video, a woman @asandanomandela showed up at Spur and was happy to announce that they had a new way to get food. The lady showed that Spur officially had a drive-thru, and she was excited to try it. For those in Johannesburg, the Spur drive-thru is available at Hawk Ridge Spur in Midrand. Spur Steak Ranches opened its first drive-thru at 905 Heinrich Ave, Karenpark in Pretoria on 5 December 2025. Watch the video of the woman using the drive-thru service below:
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South Africa divided about Spur drive-thru
People commented that they were keen to try the service. Many online users were excited about the drive-thru, with some sceptical about how Spur would run the facility, as it is not typical fast food. Spur Steak Ranches explained that all their classics will be prepared for faster delivery and new menu items. Read people's comments below:
dimpho gushed over a shopping centre with the first Spur drive-thru:
"Wonderpark beeen ahead🥹"
Bic Mitchum confirmed the Spur drive-thru's location:
'Guys, there has been a drive-thru by PTA Wonderpark for years now. For those in PTA, try that one."
miss N. wanted to know where to go:
"Which branch 😭?"
Muhuliseni Rose replied with the Gauteng Spur drive-thru:
"Midrand halfway house ❤️"
kgakollo.dithipe remarked:
"I pass it every day on my way to work, and I need to go there one day 🥰"
Nellie Mogoba was excited about the drive-thru:
"My son would pass out 🤣😂we go to the Spurs so he can play now imagine me saying we not playing today😂🤣"
inhlee 🧚🏻♀️ was stunned about the Spur drive-thru:
"I wonder how the drive-thru works 😭 how long does the food take to come out because Spur isn’t a 'fast food' kind of eatery."
Other Briefly News stories about Spur
- A young lady dating an American took her boyfriend to Spur, and she explained ways that the restaurant could be seen as problematic.
- South Africans were in stitches over a young boy's reaction to getting his birthday celebrated at Spur.
- Online users were moved by a video of an elderly lady who was celebrating her birthday at the South African family restaurant, Spur.
- People were in stitches after watching a tiktok video of a group of adult women who decided to have a Spur kids' party.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za