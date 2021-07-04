DJ Envy is one of the most renowned and ultra-talented DJ's and radio personalities in America. He started premiering exclusive freestyles back in the day. He is a host in The Breakfast Club show alongside Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee. How much do you of this hard-working radio host?

DJ Envy, America's renowned radio personality, is best known for hosting Power 105's The Breakfast Club alongside Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

DJ Envy prides himself on being among the first people to bring style, innovation, and luxury to beats. His hard work has seen him earn so much success and wealth. Read on as we unveil his net worth, salary, and family life.

Profile summary

Real name: RaaShaun Casey

RaaShaun Casey Nickname: DJ Envy

DJ Envy Date of birth: 3rd September 1977

3rd September 1977 Place of birth: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo DJ Envy age: 43 years

43 years Education: Hampton University (Degree in Business Management)

Hampton University (Degree in Business Management) Profession: Actor, Producer, DJ, Rapper, and Radio Host

Actor, Producer, DJ, Rapper, and Radio Host DJ Envy salary: $3 million (annually)

$3 million (annually) Net worth: $7 million

$7 million Nationality: American

American Marital Status: Married

Married DJ Envy wife: Gia Casey

Gia Casey Children: Five

Five DJ Envy height: 5' 10" (178 cm)

5' 10" (178 cm) Weight: 171 lbs

171 lbs Instagram: djenvy

DJ Envy's biography

Prominent DJ, rapper, producer, and radio personality RaaShaun Casey, best known as DJ Envy. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

He was born on 3rd September 1977 in Queens, New York. How old is DJ Envy? He is currently 43 years old. What is DJ Envy's real name? It is RaaShaun Casey. Very little information is known about his early life. However, it is known that after graduating high school, he attended Hampton University, where he graduated in 1999 with a degree in business management.

Career

RaaShaun first started solo as DJ Shrimp. After some time, he bumped into DJ Clue, who introduced him to the industry around the mid-90. Soon enough, RaaShaun had picked up a few tricks to see him quickly climb up the ranks.

By early 2000, he had become a famous Queens's mixtape peddler, known for his freestyle and exclusivity for big names in the game like 50 Cent and Jay-Z. His reputation opened up doors for him in Sony, and he bagged a record with Desert Storm Records.

In 2003, he released his commercial debut album The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1. It contains hit songs like H.O.V.A, What Goes Around, D Block, Clue Intro, Why Wouldn't I, and So Vicious.

Venture into radio

DJ Envy started in the music industry with his debut album The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1. He later got a radio co-host role and made the switch. Photo: Nunez/Getty Images for BET

RaaShaun ventured into radio when he was hired to mix once a month for Hot 97's show called Taking it to the Streets. It ran between 12 to 4 a.m., and he was hosted by Angie Martinez. Later on, Envy became the host after Angie got pregnant.

With time, he started hosting from 6 to 10 a.m. with Miss Jones until the show's end in 2008 after Miss Jones relocated to Philadelphia. He then concentrated on spinning his mix shows on Hot 97 in two shows.

Current works

DJ Envy currently works at Power 105.1 and hosts The Breakfast Club show alongside Charlamagne Tha God (L) and Angela Yee (C). Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

DJ Envy works at Hip-Hop Nation's afternoon show on Sirius XM Radio every weekday from 5 to 10 p.m. He also co-hosts at Power 105's The Breakfast Club alongside Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. He got this role in 2010 and has remained there since then.

In March of the same year, Casey also took over as the host of Sucker Free Countdown on MTV2. All these roles have increased his fame leading. He is also an actor and has worked on projects such as Cradle 2 the Grave (2003), Power (2014), and Entourage (2004).

He is also the President and CEO of his management and production company called BLOK Entertainment. The company is known for dropping hits with DMX, Foxy Brown, Murderers, and Funkmaster Flex.

DJ Envy's net worth

DJ Envy has a solid career as a radio host and rapper. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Casey is believed to have a high net worth and salary. In addition, Envy and his fellow Breakfast Club co-hosts were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in August of 2020.

This has led to many searches about the net worth and salary of every co-host of The Breakfast Club. What is DJ Envy's salary? His annual salary is $3 million. How much is DJ Envy's net worth? It is $7 million.

How much is Angela Yee's worth? RaaShaun's co-host has a net worth of $6 million. What is Charlamagne Tha God's salary? It is $3 million annually, and his net worth is $10 million.

Who is DJ Envy's wife?

Behind every successful man there is a woman. The woman behind DJ Envy is Gia Casey. The two have been married since 2001. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

RaaShaun's wife is Gia Casey. The two tied the knot in 2001 and have three daughters and two sons. You can enjoy some pictures of DJ Envy's family on his Instagram. He appears to be a loving dad who goes out of his way to please his kids. For example, when DJ Envy's son Logan turned 17, he gifted him a custom coloured Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible.

DJ Envy showcasing the custom coloured Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible he got his son Logan as his birthday gift. Photo: @djenvy

However, his marriage has not been a bed of roses. Gia revealed that she discovered her husband was stepping out after doing a Google search on him. She confronted him, and he told about his unfaithfulness. Who cheated with Envy? It was the Love & Hip Hop star, Erica Mena. Nonetheless, the two appear to have worked it out as there is no reported drama in their union.

DJ Envy's house

Casey is believed to have a couple of homes. In 2006, he purchased a home in New Jersey for $2.2 million. However, in 2017, he reportedly listed it in Kinnelon for $2 million. In 2020, he bought a house in New Jersey from Mary J. Blige who was struggling to keep it out of foreclosure. Mary sold it at $5.5 million despite having purchased it in 2008 at $12.3 million.

Latest news

DJ Envy took to his Instagram to reveal a scan that pretty much announced to the world that he and his wife Gia were expecting their sixth addition. Photo; @djenvy

May 4th 2021 was a sad day for the Casey's following the loss of his mother in law, Norma Grante. However, the month came to a beautiful end because on 13th May 2021, Casey took to his Instagram to announce his wife's pregnancy. They are expecting their sixth child.

RaaShaun Casey, popularly known as DJ Envy, is an accomplished rapper, DJ, producer, actor, and radio personality. In 2020, he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, and his success was limitless.

