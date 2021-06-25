Cedric the Entertainer is one of the most celebrated stand-up comedians and game show hosts in America. Since he shot into the limelight in the 1990s, fans have become interested in his personal life and career issues. Similarly, after marrying Lorna Wells, attention has been drawn to her as many are interested in knowing who the incredible woman is. Join us as we unravel the truth!

Lorna Wells has become an internet phenomenon. Although she has kept much information about herself away from the media's eye, her marriage to one of the best entertainers in America will not stop people from being interested in her. Besides, some people sometimes mistake Cedric the Entertainer's Lorna Wells and Tauren Gabriel Wells's wife because of their names.

Profile summary

Full name : Lorna Wells

: Lorna Wells Best known as: Cedric the Entertainer's wife

Cedric the Entertainer's wife Country of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Profession : Social media personality

: Social media personality Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Black American

: Black American Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Height : 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres)

: 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) Weight : Moderate

: Moderate Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Spouse : Cedric Antonio Kyles

: Cedric Antonio Kyles Children : Croix Kyles (2000) and Lucky Rose Kyles (2003)

: Croix Kyles (2000) and Lucky Rose Kyles (2003) Lorna Wells Instagram account: Unknown

Who is Lorna Wells?

Lorna Wells is a social media personality best known as Cedric the Entertainer's wife. Although there is no information about her childhood, she was born in the United States. She is a Black American who enjoys a lavish lifestyle.

How old is Lorna Wells?

Unfortunately, Lorna Wells's age is not made public. Nevertheless, there are speculations that she could be between 40 and 50 years. Because there is no information about her birthdate, it is hard to tell when Lorna Wells's birthday is.

Lorna Wells, Cedric the Entertainer's wife, attended Hawthorne High School, and besides that, there is no other information on her education and qualifications.

Career

Wells is famous on social media, and as captured in Encyclopedia, she is a costume designer. She is a renowned personality among the costume department giants in America. Interestingly, she is seen all over the internet boasting the latest trends.

Is Lorna Wells married?

Yes, she is married to Cedric Antonio Kyles, best known as Cedric the Entertainer. Both of them reportedly met in 1994 when Cedric hosted BET's ComicView. In the process, Lorna worked with Cedric on Def Comedy Jam and became closer. Eventually, they tied the knot on the 3rd of September, 1999.

Who is Cedric the Entertainer?

Cedric is an actor, stand-up comedian, and game show host. He was born on the 24th of April, 1964, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The entertainer's parents are Rosetta, a schoolteacher, and Kittrell Kyles, an employee of The Missouri Pacific Railroad.

During the 1993/1994 season, Cedic hosted BET's ComicView and Def Comedy Jam in 1995. The entertainer is famous for co-starring with Steve Harvey as one of The Original Kings of Comedy on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show.

In 1995, Cedric gave acting a try and attended an audition, in which he did well. Luckily for him, he landed his first role that same year in Apollo Theater Revival of The Wiz as The Cowardly Lion. Since then, he has appeared in several other films. Some of them include Johnson Family Vacation, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and Serving Sara.

Since they married, their union is blessed with two kids. Lorna Wells's baby, Croix Alexander Kyles, was born a year after they got married. Three years after Croix's birth, Lucky Rose came into the world also. Besides them, Cedric has a daughter from a previous relationship with Tiara. She was born in 1990.

Parents and siblings

Who are Lorna Wells's parents? Unfortunately, the social media personality has not let anyone know about her parents. Because of this, the name or profession of Lorna Wells's father is unknown. There is no information about Lorna Wells's siblings either.

What is Lorna Wells's net worth?

Details about how much the mother of two is worth have not been made public yet. Nevertheless, her husband has a whopping estimated net worth of $25 million. He makes his fortune from his stand-up comedy shows and acting, among other channels of income.

Lorna Wells is famous today because of her marriage to one of America's best entertainers. Although she enjoys keeping away from the media, she has walked on the red carpet with her husband on several occasions. Due to how long she has stayed married, her marriage is considered one of the longest-standing marriages in the entertainment industry.

