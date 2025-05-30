Dr Dre returned to Compton for a ribbon-cutting event at the newly rebuilt Compton High School on Thursday, 22 May 2025

Dr. Dre donated $10 million, about R170 million, towards the construction of a performing arts center at the school

The new school is high-tech and possesses a number of cool features such as a library with no books

Dr Dre donated R170 million to rebuild Compton High School. Image: Emma McIntyre, Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Hip Hop music mogul Dr. Dre returned to his old neighbourhood in Compton for a special event.

Dr Dre’s love for Compton is well documented in the numerous songs he has released over his career as a solo artist and a member of the trail-blazing hip hop group N.W.A.

On Thursday 22 May 2025, the Aftermath record label boss returned to his hometown in the West Coast for a ribbon cutting event at the revamped Compton High School in California. The public school sits on 31 acres of land and took $225-million, approximately over R3 billion, to rebuild.

The school, which is technologically advanced, boasts a library with no books; it is all digital. It also has modern facilities such as a gym with each station outfitted with an iPad where athletes can design and monitor workout plans.

The rebuilt Compton High, isn’t only about sports and academics. It seems his divorce from estranged wife Nicole Young didn't leave Dr Dre's pockets dry, as he made a generous $10 million, approximately R170 million, donation towards the construction of the school's performing arts center. The building bears a massive mural of the California Luv hitmaker’s face.

In an interview with ABC News, Dr. Dre discussed the impact that the new Compton High School and Performing Arts Center will have on the community. The producer said the school and performing arts center will foster innovation and creativity.

Its other cool features apart from the digital library and culinary classroom with professional-grade stoves, ovens and refrigeration, are the swimming pools with sensors fitted in their walls to record when a swimmer completes a lap or race which means swimming coaches won’t need stopwatches.

Dr Dre donated R170 million to help rebuild Compton High School. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Ja Rule builds school building in Ghana

Meanwhile, Dr Dre isn't the only yesteryear United States hip hop musician giving back to the community.

Ja Rule partnered with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and constructed a school building in Ghana.

The Always On Time rapper commissioned a six-unit classroom block for the Nuaso Anglican Primary School in April.

Unlike the Compton High School, the classroom Ja Rule built isn't high-tech and was furnished with dual desks and learning materials as well as an ancillary eight-unit water closet toilet facility.

A video of Ja Rule commissioning the school sparked heated conversation with some suggesting that the rapper's gesture wasn't noble.

Anele Mdoda's father builds a school

Back home, Anele Mdoda and her father Patilizwe Mdoda returned to their roots and became the change he wants to see in the world.

Briefly News reported that renowned media personality Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda took matters into his own hands and built a school.

The Mdoda family opened the school on Mandela Day 2023 in Pat's hometown, KuTsolo village. Patilizwe Mdoda built a Childhood Development Centre where he grew up.

