UNITED STATES—South Africans were not impressed by a video showing Afrikaners who have resettled in the United States receiving assistance from the government.

Video of Afrikaner resettlement goes viral

MDN News posted a video of the resettlement of the Afrikaners on its @MDNNews X account. The video shows Anne Perkins, the Refugee Resettlement Manager for Lifting Hands International, describing how they will help the Afrikaners. Lifting Hands International was founded in 2016 to help refugees be resettled in different parts of the world.

Perkins explained that when they help a family, they provide them with supplies, including the basics. She added that she also organises toys for the resettled families. She said the organisation would welcome the South Africans coming to the country.

What do the homes look like?

The video shows them fitting furniture in an apartment. They also add food and toiletries to cupboards. There is a shelf with children's toys, two bunk beds and clothes in one of the bedrooms.

Afrikaners left for South Africa on 11 May 2025 after they filed for refugee status under President Donald Trump's refugee program. They claimed that Afrikaners are victims of a white genocide and persecution. These claims have been proven to be false.

South Africans react

Netizens weighed in on the video.

Ndlela KaMaMlobeli Camera Lady said:

"They are quite basic."

In a Nutshell said:

"Imagine leaving your five-bedroom mansion with a pool, borehole and back up solar just to go live in a matchbox next to Walmart."

Kelly N asked:

"Why don't they take white people who live by the robots begging. I saw a white homeless family with small kids."

Paris sad:

"Voluntarily leaving the warmth of you family home that you built with your hard work to go get called names like refugee and live on hand outs seems wild to me. I'm poor but too proud for that."

Sage said:

"Imagine leaving your whole estate for that white four-plate stove."

Afrikaner woman accused of not being a farmer

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner woman living in the United States is not an Afrikaner. She reportedly sold her house for R2.3 million.

A netizen shared her LinkedIn account. It showed that she worked for Heineken, and South Africans criticised her.

