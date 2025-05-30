A clip of Trevor Noah addressing Elon Musk and why he's making damaging allegations against South Africa sparked major discussion online

Reacting to the clip, Nota Baloyi made some damaging allegations against Trevor Noah, accusing him of being a copycat

While some Baloyi's accusation laughable, others thought he had a point considering Noah's timing

Nota Baloyi accused Trevor Noah of copying him. Image: lavidanota/Instagram, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

One thing about controversial music executive turned podcast host Nota Baloyi is that he isn’t afraid to stir the pot. The host of Nota Mondays on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA, has remained as fiery as ever despite some of his opinions landing him in hot water.

Nota Baloyi accuses Trevor Noah of copying him

Nota Baloyi left Mzansi's sides aching with laughter after he accused internationally acclaimed media personality Trevor Noah of copying him.

Baloyi made the allegations against the former The Daily Show host, who finally addressed South Africa-born tech billionaire Elon Musk. However, not everyone clapped for Noah as they felt his opinions were a little too late, considering that Hollywood legend Viola Davis had already rubbished the allegations against South Africa without being prompted.

While South Africans weighed in on a clip of Trevor Noah addressing Elon Musk, Nota Baloyi took shots at the comedian and accused him of being a copycat. Baloyi had some PG-13 words for Noah, whom he said was paraphrasing him.

Social media user @destinyzee shared a screenshot of Nota Baloyi’s accusation targeting Trevor Noah. The accusation can be viewed by clicking here.

Netizens react after Nota Baloyi accuses Trevor Noah of copying him

After @destinyzee shared the screenshot, netizens flooded the comments with reactions. Several social media users found Nota’s accusation hilarious.

Here are some of the comments:

@CvltvreTLK argued:

“He kinda has a point. 😂😂 Trevor is only talking about this because people started calling him out for his hypocrisy.”

@mamtungwa_ highlighted:

“I swear no one thinks they are important more than Nota 🤣🤣🤣”

@Tshepangg_ said:

“This one really thinks he’s the blueprint 💀”

@lbm1912 joked:

“It's true, the goat said this when he was 4😂”

@Iam_ZwelethuM claimed:

“Nota is a certified narcissist.”

Nota Baloyi accused Trevor Noah of being a copycat. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Renaldo Gouws accuses Nota Baloyi of lying

Meanwhile, Nota Baloyi courted the ire of a former Democratic Alliance (DA) politician after claiming that he'd advised them.

On Friday, 16 May 2025, former DA MP Renaldo Gouws issued a public apology for his racist remarks in a 2010 video.

Nota took credit for the apology and explained that he had advised Gouws to negotiate for an out-of-court settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

However, Renaldo Gouws came out guns blazing and dismissed Nota Baloyi's claims.

Nota Baloyi claims Jub Jub called him while in prison

Nota Baloyi recently had Mzansi in stitches over his claims involving another local celebrity.

Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi left Mzansi shook after he claimed that Jub Jub used to call him when he was in prison.

Baloyi shared a tweet on social media where he claimed that South African media personality Jub Jub was still feared in prison and used to call him while he was serving time late last year.

Baloyi's claims came after an ex-convict also claimed that when Jub Jub was behind bars, he was the most feared and influential person.

