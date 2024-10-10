Music executive Nota Baloyi declared that he tried to save Drip Footwear from facing liquidation

The controversial public figure stated that the company had a fighting chance to survive because kids loved it

Mzansi reacted to Nota Baloyi's claims, saying he is notorious for saying he trying to save a lot of people

This week, the founder and CEO of Drip Footwear, Lekau Sehoana, sent a letter to his employees alerting them that the company would be liquidated. The news caused a social media storm, with people trying to figure out what happened to the once popular, proudly South African brand.

Nota Baloyi opened up about trying to save Drip from failing.

Drip Footwear gets liquidated

On Monday, 7 October, the employees of Drip Footwear received letters stating that they would be without jobs following liquidation.

“Dear employees, kindly note that the business has taken every measure to attempt and avoid the liquidation process. Unfortunately, this was an eventuality that could not be avoided, notwithstanding the measures considered by the business,” the letter read in part.

Social media users were buzzing with the news, and some even slammed Cassper Nyovest.

Nota says he tried to save Drip

The controversial music executive Nota Baloyi stated that he tried to save Drip Footwear, adding that the company had a chance to survive.

He believed this because of the amount of support it received from kids and the general public.

"Kids love Drip, it had a fighting chance… I tried to help save it!"

Mzansi disagrees with Nota:

@RealBmkSA

"If ungathula at some point and say nothing, would that hurt?"

@MoMadibi

"Oh, you have lies Nota. I listened to one clip where you claim to have more international awards than the likes of Black coffee. So hay nje I don't know. It seems you over hype your capabilities more than you should. Which is what got you into this rape case in the first place."

@Alie_Clips

"You tried to save AKA. You tried to save PnC. You tried to save Kwesta. You tried to save MK party. Now You tried to save drip. You have main actor syndrome."

