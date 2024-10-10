An X user dragged South Africans for supporting Chris Brown's upcoming concert and not Drip

The user @Thuso1Africa dragged Chris Brown into the liquidation of Drip, saying people failed to support their own

Chris Brown fans are outraged and have defended him, saying he has nothing to do with this scandal

Lekau Sehoana, the founder and CEO of Drip, sent a letter to his employees informing them that the company would be liquidated. An angry X user blamed Chris Brown fans for all of this.

Drip enters liquidation, closes 14 stores

On Monday, employees of Drip received letters stating that they would be without jobs following liquidation.

This led to the company and Lekau Sehoana's assets getting seized.

“Dear employees, kindly note that the business has taken every measure to attempt and avoid the liquidation process. Unfortunately, this was an eventuality that could not be avoided not withstanding the measures considered by the business,” the letter as posted by @Am_Blujay reads.

Why a netizen is blaming Chris Brown

A user @Thuso1Africa ignited the debate when he dragged Chris Brown into the liquidation of Drip scandal. He argued that people failed to support their own but would rather spend thousands on a Chris Brown ticket.

"South Africa, a country where tickets for a concert of an American convicted sex offender are sold out in just two hours, but does not support Drip, a local product to a point where the company is liquidated. This is a typical example of unpatriotism, self-hate & self-sabotage."

Mzansi defends Chris Brown

Netizens were not about to fold their arms and watch Chris Brown getting dragged for something he has no hand in.

@matjipe_robert asked:

"South Africans did support that brother most South Africans own a pair or 2. What the hell are you on about?"

@custy_kgadi claimed:

"The same Drip owner has similar behaviour or abusing his wife?"

@lesmorgp said:

"No bra. Don’t gaslight us. You clearly don’t have a grasp of what business is. For one he shouldn’t have bought that Porsche straight out the gate. Did he really need those BEE offices? Did he have to expand without a logistics structure? Don’t gaslight us."

Petition against Chris Brown gains momentum

In a previous report from Briefly News, a petition to ban singer Chris Brown from performing in South Africa gained over 10K signatures.

The Minister of Home Affairs was urged to cancel it due to Brown's history of domestic violence.

