“Reality of the Youth”: Mzansi Opens Up After Man, 22, Discloses R3.3k Salary

A South African 22-year-old man shared with TikTok users how much money he made in a month

While he didn't share what he does for a living, the young gentleman noted that he brought home R3 300

Some social media users shared their salaries in the comments, while others shared words of encouragement

A 22-year-old worker was happy to share how much he made with the rest of the world. Images: @karabo2riba

Source: TikTok

Some people openly share their earnings without shame, regardless of the amount. A 22-year-old man wasn't afraid to disclose his monthly income to people online and encouraged others to do the same.

Rands for your thoughts

TikTok creator Karabo Riba posted on his account (@karabo2riba), sharing his age and noting that he made R3 300 without disclosing his occupation.

After openly providing the information about the salary, he told app users:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Now, your turn."

Take a look at the picture below:

A 22-year-old man shared his salary. Image: @karabo2riba

Source: TikTok

Mzansi responds to man disclosing his salary

Thousands of social media users took to the comment section to share their salaries, while others offered advice and encouraged Karabo to keep pushing.

A 24-year-old @oratilemoremane shared:

"My salary depends on how many customers I get from my small kota business."

@1elliotsello shared their success and words of encouragement:

"Keep it up, ntwana. I am a qualified artisan. I started with the same salary, but today, I'm running my own company at the age of 32."

@nomasontoskhosana was grateful after seeing Karabo's post:

"I just really appreciate you for bringing to social media the reality of the youth of the country because what they are chasing and seeing isn’t a true reflection, and it is causing depression."

@puseletsobridget told the young gentleman:

"Word of advice: never ever disclose your salary, even if it was R4 000. We don't view with the same intention."

@jekanyikangwere shared with Karabo:

"Keep going. You will reach the best. Don't stop learning everything you can at the company, and continue looking for better opportunities to step up your career."

@sthabisodladla7, 20, told app users:

"We wash 50 cars daily, and my manager gives us R100 per day."

Man, 26, shares R4.5k salary

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a young man who shared that he made R4 600 monthly with internet users.

The unashamed man invited other South Africans to share their salaries in the comment section. While some shared their information, others wondered if they were in the right profession after seeing the vast salaries.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News