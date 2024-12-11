Black Ferns Sevens players celebrated their tournament victory by performing an Amapiano dance in a viral video posted on social media

The team secured their Rugby SVNS series title of the season in Cape Town after an impressive comeback in the final

South African fans showered the team with love in the comments section, praising both their rugby skills and dance moves, with many inviting the players to return to SA soon

The Black Ferns celebrated their victory in true South African style, showing off their Amapiano dance moves after clinching gold at the Rugby SVNS series in Cape Town.

Dhys Faleafaga, a Black Ferns player, posts a video of herself and two other team members dancing to an Amapiano song. Images: Phil Walter/Getty Images for NZOC and Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Sweet victory moves

Dhys Faleafaga shared a heartwarming video of herself and two teammates dancing to Amapiano music on her TikTok account @dhysfaleafaga.

The video captures the pure joy of their achievement as the players execute impressive dance moves with their gold medals proudly displayed around their necks. South African fans couldn't help but cheer in the comments.

Watch the video here.

All Black's sevens champions

The Black Ferns faced off against the US in an exciting Cape Town final.

Despite a tough start, the team turned things around and dominated the game, walking away with a convincing 28-12 victory to claim their gold medals.

Mzansi celebrates Black Ferns' dance moves

South Africans flooded the comments section with love and support, celebrating the team's victory and embracing local dance culture.

@Chelsea Owen proudly shared:

"OMG!!...As a South African this makes me so proud to see this ❤️You killed the moves girls😁"

@leon6_00 noted with affection:

"You can say whatever you want to say but I think the New Zealanders Rugby Teams loves Cape Town."

@Bruzelia expressed:

"This is how CHAMPS dance! Forever a NZ supporter trying to survive in SA."

@elrin captured the spirit:

"I love how we're rivals but love each other the most 😭🙏🏾"

@caswellmoloi enthusiastically invited:

"Oohh my God...please come again to RSA. We will do the dance together ladies... 🤗🤗🕺🕺🤸‍♂️🤼‍♂️ love you."

@Florenza 🥰😍🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared their excitement:

"Listen, the way I was screaming yesterday for you guys. I just love my All Blacks team, coming from a Springbok supporter."

