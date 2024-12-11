"You Killed The Moves Girls": Black Ferns Sevens Master Amapiano After Cape Town Gold
- Black Ferns Sevens players celebrated their tournament victory by performing an Amapiano dance in a viral video posted on social media
- The team secured their Rugby SVNS series title of the season in Cape Town after an impressive comeback in the final
- South African fans showered the team with love in the comments section, praising both their rugby skills and dance moves, with many inviting the players to return to SA soon
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Black Ferns celebrated their victory in true South African style, showing off their Amapiano dance moves after clinching gold at the Rugby SVNS series in Cape Town.
Sweet victory moves
Dhys Faleafaga shared a heartwarming video of herself and two teammates dancing to Amapiano music on her TikTok account @dhysfaleafaga.
The video captures the pure joy of their achievement as the players execute impressive dance moves with their gold medals proudly displayed around their necks. South African fans couldn't help but cheer in the comments.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video here.
All Black's sevens champions
The Black Ferns faced off against the US in an exciting Cape Town final.
Despite a tough start, the team turned things around and dominated the game, walking away with a convincing 28-12 victory to claim their gold medals.
Mzansi celebrates Black Ferns' dance moves
South Africans flooded the comments section with love and support, celebrating the team's victory and embracing local dance culture.
@Chelsea Owen proudly shared:
"OMG!!...As a South African this makes me so proud to see this ❤️You killed the moves girls😁"
@leon6_00 noted with affection:
"You can say whatever you want to say but I think the New Zealanders Rugby Teams loves Cape Town."
@Bruzelia expressed:
"This is how CHAMPS dance! Forever a NZ supporter trying to survive in SA."
@elrin captured the spirit:
"I love how we're rivals but love each other the most 😭🙏🏾"
@caswellmoloi enthusiastically invited:
"Oohh my God...please come again to RSA. We will do the dance together ladies... 🤗🤗🕺🕺🤸♂️🤼♂️ love you."
@Florenza 🥰😍🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared their excitement:
"Listen, the way I was screaming yesterday for you guys. I just love my All Blacks team, coming from a Springbok supporter."
Other must-know rugby stories
- The Springboks' salary details for 2024 were revealed, showing impressive earnings that reflect rugby's massive popularity in South Africa.
- The Blitzboks faced heartbreak in Paris after a tough loss against New Zealand, putting their Olympic dreams in jeopardy.
- In a viral moment at the Springboks vs New Zealand game in Pretoria, the All Blacks' Haka was unexpectedly interrupted, leaving South African fans divided.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.