“I’m 31, Still Don’t Know if I Will Marry”: Makoti Born in 2004, Makes Singles Question Their Lives
by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A young lady flexed a significant achievement as she geared to create a home with the man of her dreams
  • The hun shared a video looking pretty in attire that suites the big step she has taken in her life, and it went viral
  • Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady and wished her well in her new journey

Single TikTok users wished to be married after seeing a young lady showing off hers
A young makoti had many people congratulating her after flexing her marriage. Image: @iviwe_04
Source: TikTok

The 2K gang has officially entered the marriage market as people born before 2006 can legally tire the know according to the law.

A young hun flexed her marriage in a post that went viral on TikTok under her handle @iviwe_04, gaining millions of views.

SA woman shows off her makoti attire

In the video, the 20-year-old mom of one is standing next to a gate at her home wearing a traditional dress and its matching head doek. She covers her shoulders as a sign of respect. The happy hun shows off her ring and poses in excitement.

"You've done a fantastic job": Doctor shows off his home progress, SA's impressed

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the young wife's video

The clip attracted 1.7M views, 225K likes and over 2K comments from social media users who congratulated and wished the young lady a good marriage. Others older than her could not help but wish for their turns.

User @Chloe said:

I’m 31 and still don’t know if I will marry or not."

User @Noma Msomi commented:

"The kids are really showing us how it's supposed to be done. Congratulations baby girl 🤎

User @Zee @1000 said

"Lol, ma 90s and jealousy🤣🤣🤣….Congratulations ❤️."

Use @👨🏾‍🎓Yung R.E.Y👨🏾‍🎓äsked:

"How do you guys do it? I'm 30 and still struggling🤣🤣🤣."

User @Ayanda commented:

"My little sister was born in 2004🥲 and to me, she’s a baby🥲."

User @ALLPRAYSToGod said:

"Congratulations 🥂 mama ♥️🙏🥺Welcome to wife world is nice this side. I'm a 2001, and happily married."

