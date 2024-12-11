A young lady flexed a significant achievement as she geared to create a home with the man of her dreams

The hun shared a video looking pretty in attire that suites the big step she has taken in her life, and it went viral

Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady and wished her well in her new journey

A young makoti had many people congratulating her after flexing her marriage. Image: @iviwe_04

The 2K gang has officially entered the marriage market as people born before 2006 can legally tire the know according to the law.

A young hun flexed her marriage in a post that went viral on TikTok under her handle @iviwe_04, gaining millions of views.

SA woman shows off her makoti attire

In the video, the 20-year-old mom of one is standing next to a gate at her home wearing a traditional dress and its matching head doek. She covers her shoulders as a sign of respect. The happy hun shows off her ring and poses in excitement.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the young wife's video

The clip attracted 1.7M views, 225K likes and over 2K comments from social media users who congratulated and wished the young lady a good marriage. Others older than her could not help but wish for their turns.

User @Chloe said:

I’m 31 and still don’t know if I will marry or not."

User @Noma Msomi commented:

"The kids are really showing us how it's supposed to be done. Congratulations baby girl 🤎

User @Zee @1000 said

"Lol, ma 90s and jealousy🤣🤣🤣….Congratulations ❤️."

Use @👨🏾‍🎓Yung R.E.Y👨🏾‍🎓äsked:

"How do you guys do it? I'm 30 and still struggling🤣🤣🤣."

User @Ayanda commented:

"My little sister was born in 2004🥲 and to me, she’s a baby🥲."

User @ALLPRAYSToGod said:

"Congratulations 🥂 mama ♥️🙏🥺Welcome to wife world is nice this side. I'm a 2001, and happily married."

