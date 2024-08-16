A young makoti who is married to a taxi driver flexed her driving skills on her man's vehicle

The lovely woman was beautifully dressed in her makoti attire as she drove with a chill

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the woman looked and how relaxed she was

A wife was captured showing off her taxi-driving skills. Images: @ntando2002/ TikTok, @BFG Images/ Getty Images

A young makoti took to her TikTok account and uploaded a video of her driving a taxi.

@ntando2002 who is the wife of a taxi driver was seen behind the steering wheel, looking beautiful in the taxi. It was not clear where the woman was driving to but the whole scene was aesthetically pleasing.

She rocked her makoti attire and kept it cool on the road. What is amazing is that women are not usually seen driving taxis and every time one does, especially a makoti, it's a shock in people's system and is an admirable act.

Makoti flexes driving a taxi

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love makoti driving a taxi

The video gained over 5k likes, with many online users admiring the woman and feeling envious.

@Zee_Mamqomah Gaxela said:

"I love this for You ke sana😍😍😍😍😍❤️."

@MaR@1965 was excited:

"Yes madam, shine where you are🌹🌹."

@Zimbini 43 admired:

"❤❤❤❤ Beautiful sthandwa sam."

@zothando58 felt envious:

"Mandiyeke ukoyika mos nam thathe taxi ka bbe❤️aibo🥰." (I must also stope being scare and drive my boyfriend's taxi)

@Nokhona Siguba loved:

"Very beautiful."

@Khantsini cheered:

"Kubo kotiza yaphela lonto ezenziwa ngamadoda kphela." (Go get them makoti, those days of certain things being done by men are over)

@LungaMrasi said:

"So wish my girlfriend ngane sbindi nje ngawe for qhuba moto enkulu." ( I wish my girlfriend was brave as you to dive a big car)

Makoti flex being a truck driver

In another story, Briefly News reported about a makoti who flexed working in logistics.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @diehard167, the woman climbed on a Coca-Cola code 14 truck. She was dressed in her makoti attire. The lady broke the stereotype that a code 14 truck should be driven by a male. One could tell that the lady loves and enjoys her job as a truck driver.

