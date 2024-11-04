The South African media personality Pearl Thusi has been confirmed as the next celebrity to take on the hot seat

The Queen Sono actress is gearing up for the Comedy Central roast, which will take place on 21 November 2024

The media personality Pearl Thusi shared with Briefly News that she is ready for whatever the roasters will through at her during the roast

Nothing is stopping Pearl Thusi from winning, as she is gearing up for a much-anticipated fan-favourite roast.

Pearl Thusi braces herself for Comedy Central roast

The South African pop culture queen Pearl Thusi became the talk of the town earlier after she announced that she bagged a huge deal with a chain store, Spar Tops, for a gin brand.

The Queen Sono actress was recently announced as the next controversial media personality to take the hot seat at the upcoming Comedy Central roast edition.

The actress shared with Briefly News that she is ready for whatever the roasters will throw at her during the roast, which is set to take place on 21 November 2024.

She said:

"It has been years since I made a mark in the entertainment industry and i'd like to think that I am no longer a stranger to pressure. So, I am fully prepared for what the roaster will throw at me, and I am bringing my A-game for this."

Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa and Lead at BET International, Monde Twala, also shared with Briefly News that they are excited to have Pearl Thusi on the host seat.

He said:

"We can’t wait to see the Black Pearl show off the mettle that has propelled her to success. She’ll undoubtedly bring the spiciest of flames to her Roasters on the night."

Smirnoff Senior Brand Manager Vuyisile Dlepu also provided Briefly News insights about their partnership with Comedy Central Roast.

She said:

"For us, the partnership with the Roast was a no-brainer; we know South Africans look forward to the show and all the shots fired on the night, what better pairing than the bold flavor of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind? Pearl embodies the perfect blend of beauty and brains."

