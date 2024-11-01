Media personality Pearl Thusi is on a winning streak lately, as she recently bagged another deal

The South African actress bagged a massive deal with chain store Spar Tops for her gin brand Black Rose

An online user posted a video of the star celebrating her win and letting fans know that her brand is available at all Spar Tops stores

Pearl Thusi recently bagged a huge deal. Image: Emma McIntyre

There's nothing stopping Pearl Thusi, who is on a winning streak and securing deals left, right, and centre.

Pearl Thusi bags deal with chain store Spar Tops

The South African actress and DJ Pearl Thusi has been securing deals and the bag lately as she announced her return to acting with a new film titled Her Perfect Life.

Recently, the star who will debut her reality show on BET celebrated her latest big win: She bagged a massive deal with a chain store, Spar Tops, for her gin alcohol brand, Black Rose.

A video of the star walking into a Spar Tops celebrating her big win by securing the deal was posted by an online user @pmcafrica on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Congratulations @PearlThusi! This is a BIG deal, Pearl Thusi | BLACK ROSE X BLACK PEARL! Now at TOPS!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Pearl Thusi on her big win

Shortly after the star's news of securing a deal, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and others praised her. Here's what they had to say:

@_king_dee_ commented:

"Congratulations to my person."

@Dailybreezeza responded:

"Ok congratulations to her."

@Iketleng72 replied:

"Well done, ma'am, this is an example to other SA artists."

@King_Cofii wrote:

"We tired of Gin, why don’t they make Cognac? Every black celebrity owns Gin we want whiskey and Cognac now."

@FITnessGuy96 said:

"There's nothing to congratulate here. That bottle has been in tops for the last two years."

@ChauqueThembi tweeted:

"The bottle looks like hair shampoo."

