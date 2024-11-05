A South African lady furthering her studies in London has kept her TikTok friends entertained by documenting her life abroad

In a recent viral clip, Amahle Gebane was in high spirits as she told her story of almost getting robbed

Social media users were shook by Gebane’s excitement and rushed to the comments section to point out her unusual reaction

The South African youth have been exploring more academic opportunities abroad and sharing their social media experiences.

A South African lady shared her excitement over being robbed in London. Image: @amahle.gebane

One of the fortunate Mzansi youngsters had the honour of travelling the world while furthering her studies.

SA lady almost robbed in London

A young Mzansi lady furthering her studies abroad shared an unusual reaction to almost being robbed. Amahle Gebane is one of South Africa’s relatable TikTokkers, sharing a part of her life on social media.

The young lady is appreciated for her political views and entertaining vlogs of her travels. Recently, she excitedly told the story of almost getting her phone snatched in central London:

“I felt like I was in a movie because you always see it on TikTok.”

Gebane explained that her reflexes worked in her favour as she quickly hid the phone from the robbers and they targeted the person behind her.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA lady almost robbed in London

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s reaction to the incident and commented:

@darksun.ace pointed out:

“Not you being excited about it.”

@Natanya💕explained:

“They drop the phones sometimes when they see that they are the older phone models.”

@Maple was impressed with how Gebane was able to protect her device:

“They don’t know you’re from Southa. Your reflexes are fast.”

@Ona highlighted:

“I just know it was your South African instincts that saved you.”

@gugu shared:

“South Africans, we stay astute and aware! We know rougher streets.”

@kkrisjongun trolled:

“Not the Jozi reflex kicking in.”

@animal_lover256 suggested:

“It reminded you of home. You’re so excited.”

@MadamCap asked:

“Why is your phone out in the street like you are not from Jozi?”

@AJ commented:

“The authentic London experience.”

Johannesburg tsostis replace man’s laptop with brick

Briefly News also reported that a devastated gent on TikTok shared his sorrows of having his laptop stolen in Johannesburg CBD. The lad did not feel anything while the robbers were plotting their amusing heist and fidgeting in his bag.

TikTok users could not help but burst into laughter at the thought of the hilarious and silly tale.

