A pregnant lady was happy with her mom’s reaction after creatively sharing that she was carrying twins

Nusrat Esau and her boyfriend handed over their baby scans to the soon to be gogo and she wiggled her legs in excitement

Social media users were warmed by the lovely reaction and left messages in the comments section

A Mzansi lady found a creative way to communicate her pregnancy with her mother after her doctor’s appointment.

Mzansi was warmed by a mother's reaction to her daughter's pregnancy. Image: @nusratesau

Source: TikTok

Nusrat Esau was accompanied by her man when she shared the wonderful news of carrying twins with her mother.

Mom’s reaction to daughter carrying twins

Pregnancy has always been seen as a precious gift to the world. The ability to bring life on Earth is a heroic act only women can perform.

A young lady and her man went to announce their pregnancy to her mom. They handed over a collection of baby scans that the soon-to-be granny studied closely.

She saw a strange pattern. She was only expecting to see one baby, but instead, she saw two. Her eyes opened widely, and she wiggled her legs in excitement.

The reaction warmed the soon-to-be young parents, and shared the recording on TikTok:

“Enjoying my mom’s reaction to finding out that we’re having twins.”

Watch the reaction below:

Mzansi warmed by pregnancy reveal

South Africans were thrilled by the mom’s reaction and commented:

@Ms_Undertaker_ joked:

“Reading it like a till slip.”

@Jaydene_🦄🦋asked:

“Who had a bright smile while watching this?”

@lavernebuffels pointed out:

“I loved the reaction when she kicked her legs in pure joy.”

@blueeyed_duchess trolled:

“Mom is like, ‘one for them, and one for me’.”

@Veruschka Govender appreciated the mom's response:

“She is going to spoil them rotten! I love it.”

@chanteljoshua_14 rooted for the happy family:

“This is the cutest ever. Those babies are going to be so loved.”

@Kearabetswe loved the heartfelt reaction:

“The ‘don’t lie to your mother’ had me laughing. Congratulations.”

@Angelica Marthinus was invested in the pregnancy:

“We definitely want more. We are here for this whole journey.”

@Zak was warmed:

“A purely South African response, love it.”

SA compares 90s to 2000s teens beahviour

Briefly News also reported that a funny TikTokker compared how the 2000s teens did not believe in hiding their disgraceful moments to the humble millennials. Yolanda Pani filmed a hilarious skit where she showed the two generations' differences in behaviour.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the hilarious and accurate video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News