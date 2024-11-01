A son almost injured her mother as he wished her a happy birthday in the most naughty way

The mother was doing her washing outside when her child came with a bucket of water to splash her

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing concern and some making jokes

A video of a mother who was splashed by her son with water on her birthday has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @vhonott1, the mother can be seen doing her laundry outside the traditional way. As she is busy, a man who is presumably her son comes through with a bucket of water.

The young man splashed the mom with water and she almost fell from the steep place she standing on. However, a washing line helped her with the balance, thank God. The young man immediately ran away with laughter after wishing his mom a happy birthday.

Son almost injures mom while wishing her a happy birthday

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens pull jokes about the situation

The video gained over 950k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Madamalala-T wrote:

"Venda Washing lines are strong 😂😂."

@👁️SEE commented:

"Yall call it a washing line, i call it a life line.."

@user ceendlovu said:

"That line saved ur life ☺️."

@_giftiie. expressed:

"The washing line was a paid actor😭😭."

@Andiswa Myaka cheered:

"Balance, balance marn😭."

@Mafiri.M_ wrote:

"This was almost tragic 👀🥺."

@Mpho_SA_64 commented:

"Yooh if that rope was not there she was going to be injured."

@C🎀 was not happy:

"Y’all play too much if it wasn’t for the line she would’ve fallen then they’ll Ke boloi bare loya 🙄🙄."

@bafanaphalane said:

"That was a near-death moment 😩."

