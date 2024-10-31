A Pretoria woman saw what she thinks is a loophole that will help many people in job hunting

The hun filled out a job application and said that she was white instead of saying she was black

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A hun shared a hilariously easier way to get employed fast. Images: @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images, @vanessa_ae96/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a funny woman plugging people on how to get employed faster has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @vanessa_ae96, the hun is seen filling a a job application that requires her personal details including her ethnicity. The lady hilariously ticked that she is a white person though she is black.

She continued to say that she believes in explaining things in person. Meaning if they ask her why she ticked the wrong ethnicity, she will only explain then, lol. For her, this is a trick to get employed or at least bag an interview faster.

Pretoria lady shares job hunting trick

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the woman's idea

The video gained over 190k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@yamkela_ayanda_cembi shared:

"I once did this and received a call after 3-4 hours inviting for an interview."

@Joe Kays laughed:

"My problem is my surname 😅."

@mulaloprecina wrote:

"Once did this ko Social Development the shock on their face when they saw me 😂😂😂."

@Mo💛🌻 shared:

"Some companies blacklist you for doing this😂😂😂."

@Tshepiso Tshepi Smith could relate:

"I always choose Coloured 😂😂😂😂😂."

@. joked:

"With my English Surname and Nigierian name 😂but I'm Xhosa 😂 I got alot to explain."

@ontshi 💗 wrote:

"Gonna try this 😭."

@hl0di said:

"My surname doesn’t allow me hle 😂😂."

