An elderly woman was busy opening a gate for a cow when it hilariously decided to run out of patience

The animal became playful with the woman and she turned and gave it an adorable slap on the face

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to the woman and the cow

A cow became playful with an elderly woman. Images: @Catherine Falla Commercial, @milorad kravic

A video of a cow being playful with an elderly woman has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @thando_mcflurry, the mom is busy trying to open a gate presumably for the cow that was standing behind her. The animal decided to be impatient and playful.

It touched the mother with its head. When it did that the first time, the daughter who was also in the presence didn't have time to record. She was so entertained that she asked the cow to be playful again. It did and this time she caught it on camera, lol.

"Never mind my ugly laugh but this made my day."

Mom and cow show adorable love

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the adorable relationship

The video gained over 1 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Zuzuᥫ᭡ loved:

"The slap🤣🤣🤣too cute❤️."

@..Kea.. joked:

"Woman to woman😂😂😂mom won!!!!"

@Morongwa commented:

"It was actually telling her to be fast😂😂😂😂😂."

@Erickra was entertained:

"😂😂😂😂 I can see the video but that laugh make my day."

@MasterLife said:

"Mom and tht cow re female friends both mothers they understand eachother and re playing."

@Ke_Maylola adored:

"I know a good relationship when I see one."

@HAZARD VAN MAIMELA asked:

"Did u just said it mist repeat."

@zaza2021 loved:

"This is what is callled true love🥰🥰🥰."

Boy and cow display cute friendship

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video that showed unlikely friendship between a boy and a cow.

A little boy was captured on video chilling happily with an unexpected friend and unlikely pet - an entire cow. The video posted on TikTok by @lethabomogol shows the little boy sitting on the veranda with a giant cow beside him as he hugs and giggles with the mammal, who appears to enjoy bonding with him, too.

