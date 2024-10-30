An elderly woman hilariously played with a knife at a ceremony filled with her age mates

A video of an elderly woman carrying a knife at an event has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @azasange1, a group of elderly women are seen sitting on a table under a tent. The ladies were enjoying the ceremony they were attending.

One of the ladies decided to be hilarious and took a knife out of her bag and opened it. Her antics sent those around her into laughter. The sound used in a TikTok video made it even more hilarious for those who listened to it. The sound threatens one from taking someone's man, lol.

Gogo plays with knife at a ceremony

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the funny woman

The video gained over 700k views, with many online users laughing and making jokes. See the comments below:

@Malumekazi la_Gama wrote:

"The only woman I trust to advise me about marriage...😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Polena Tee laughed:

'She's me and I'm her🥰😂."

@Pilika01 commented:

"The only wife that matters in the whole of South Africa 😂😂."

@laboom😍nje could relate:

"This is me🤣🤣🤣🤣 I've had it for years I keep it in my bag angiphumi ungekho."

@lindiweokoro joked:

"Powerful mbokodo 😂😂."

@thuli_mshengu loved:

"She's sooo me!😂😂😂😂I love her🥰🥰🥰."

@Tlotlo Mpolokeng said:

"The only woman I am going to seek advice from when I get married😂😂😂😂..I can even invite her to help me."

Toddler adorably eats huge meat

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 6-month-old boy who helped himself to a huge meat.

Starting to feed a baby solid foods is an exciting milestone for parents, WebMD states. A video posted on TikTok by the child's mother, Dionnie Ncube, shows the baby biting on the meat with his gums with great determination.

